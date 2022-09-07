The Indian cricket team suffered its second straight loss in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday night as it failed to defend a target in excess of 170 runs yet again. India had set Sri Lanka a target of 174 runs and the Lankans chased it down with 6 wickets in hand and a ball to spare. The last two overs were an exact replica of how India lost its match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ineffective bowling in the penultimate over cost India again and young Arshdeep's best efforts went in vain as he had just 6 runs to defend in both cases.

India's toothless bowling in the powerplay is what set up Sri Lanka's win as the Lankan openers Nissanka and Mendis ran away with the match. Yuzvendra Chahal's three wickets brought India into the match but the pacers lacked the incisive edge that could help the Indians dominate in the death overs.

The second straight loss means India are now on the brink of ouster. But Rohit Sharma's team can still qualify for the final.

Here are all the scenarios keeping the three other teams in mind:

Sri Lanka: The Lankans are all but through to the finals after their second straight win. India would now need Sri Lanka to beat Pakistan and that too by a big margin.

Pakistan:If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday then it is curtains for Rohit Sharma's team. India need Babar Azam and his men to lose by a big margin to Sri Lanka and by a relatively close margin against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan:The mighty Afghans will be India's last opponents in the Super 4 stage but before that they would need Mohammad Nabi's team to beat Pakistan. India would then hope to beat the Afghans by a big margin to keep their chances alive.