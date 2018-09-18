 
Asia Cup 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Scores 14th ODI Century As India Dominate Hong Kong
Updated: 18 September 2018 20:17 IST

Shikhar Dhawan had a poor Test series in England where he scored 162 runs in 4 matches.

Asia Cup 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Scores 14th ODI Century As India Dominate Hong Kong
Shikhar Dhawan scored his 14th ODI ton against Hong Kong in Dubai. © Twitter

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan returned to form with a fine century against minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup 2018 clash in Dubai on Tuesday. This was Shikhar Dhawan's 14th ODI century that came in the 36th over. After being put to bat by Hong Kong, India were off to a cautious start with both skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan carefully choosing their shots. However, Rohit Sharma fell for 23 runs in the 8th over after a miscued shot. After Rohit's dismissal, Dhawan took charge and played some good-looking shots en route his century. Dhawan was ably supported by Ambati Rayadu (60). Rayadu brought up his 7th ODI fifty before getting dismissed in the 30th over.

En route to his century, the left-handed batsman, hit 13 boundaries. After India lost captain Rohit early, Dhawan strung together a massive 116-run partnership with Rayudu to motor India towards a big total.

However, Kinchit Shah of Hong Kong halted Dhawan's onslaught by dismissing him for 127.

This game will prove to be a good practice match for the Indians as they prepare for a high-voltage match against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 19.

This century will boost Dhawan's confidence as in the last ODI series, which India played against England, he only mustered 120 runs in three ODI matches.

Dhawan's poor form continued as he managed to score a total of 162 runs in the four Test matches against England.

With the weather in Dubai is not the most conducive for playing on two successive days, India will have to recover well for their match against Pakistan.

As for Pakistan, they have an upper-hand, as they have had a day's rest post their win over Hong Kong.

 

