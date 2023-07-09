Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar feels that the first hour of play will be crucial for England as they look to chase down a target of 251 against Australia on Day 4 of the 3rd Ashes Test. England are 27 without loss at stumps on Day 3, needing another 224 runs to win and reduce the deficit the 2-0 deficit. This comes after Chris Woakes, playing his first Test since March last year, took 3-68 as Australia were dismissed for 224 in their second innings on a rain-marred third day.

Tendulkar said if England bat sensibly in the first hour on Day 4 in Headingley, they will reach their target eventually.

"The first hour at Headingley is going to be critical tomorrow. I feel the wicket is playing absolutely fine and if England bat sensibly and are positive in their approach they will get there. They require discipline in their shot selection with a positive approach and the total will be chased," Tendulkar tweeted.

After Australia were bundled out late on Day 3, Duckett gave England a flying start with Australia captain Pat Cummins conceding 17 in his two overs.

At the close of the day's play. Duckett had 18 and Zac Crawley was also unbeaten on 9.

England, who trail 2-0 in the five-match series, have more than two days to get the runs on a ground where there have only been five previous successful chases in excess of 250 to win a Test -- including their own 362-9 in a dramatic one-wicket win over Australia four years ago built on current captain Ben Stokes's stunning 135 not out.