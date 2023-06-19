Joe Root led England's charge on Day 4 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston. After losing two wickets ahead of stumps on Day 3, England resumed play on the penultimate day at 28/2, with Root and vice-captain Ollie Pope yet to open their accounts. However, Root didn't take much time to get going as he struck two boundaries on the trot in the second over of the day. Root ramped Scoot Boland for a six, followed by a four, off consecutive deliveries.

Root made is intentions clear to Australia and skipper Pat Cummins had to adjust his field to stop the former England skipper from doing further damage.

Unfortunately, Root narrowly missed out on his half-century. He was dismissed on 46 by Nathan Lyon.

Earlier, Cummins starred with both bat and ball as the Ashes-holders had the better of a rain-marred third day.

The lower-order batsman made a useful 38 in a total of 386 that left Australia just seven runs behind on first innings.

And the fast bowler then dismissed Ben Duckett before England also lost their other opener, Zak Crawley, in a dramatic 20-minutes' play between the showers.

The Australian skipper also struck early on Day 4 as he uprooted Ollie Pope's off-stump with a vicious yorker.

The final four Australian wickets fell for just 14 runs in 23 balls, Robinson ending the innings when he had Cummins caught in the deep by Stokes.

(With AFP Inputs)