The second Ashes Test between England and Australia last week witnessed a huge controversy on Day 5. England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by his Australia counterpart. After ducking a Cameron Green bouncer, Bairstow decided to leave his crease to have a chat with his captain Ben Stokes. However, Carey underarmed the ball onto the stumps and the Australians decided to appeal. The decision was referred to the third umpire and Bairstow was deemed out.

The incident was heavily criticised by several current and England players and the visiting players were abused and booed by the crowd at Lord's.

On the eve of the ongoing third Test in Headingley, England captain Stokes had urged his players to forget the incident and move on.

However, it seems that Bairstow hasn't really recovered as the shades of the incident were visible from his actions at Headingley.

On the final delivery of the 14th over, Mithcell Marsh's delivery beat Bairstow's outside edge and went straight to Carey. Bairstow, however, did not leave his mark until the Australian players rushed down the pitch to change ends. He had also done something similar on the previous delivery.

Once bitten, twice shy



Jonny Bairstow stays well inside the crease only to let the Australians know about it after his unusual dismissal at Lords #SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/mfWqOOBC9w — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 7, 2023

On Thursday, Mitchell Marsh's run-a-ball 118 was the cornerstone of Australia's 263 on the first day of the third Ashes Test.

England fast bowler Mark Wood took 5-34 as the hosts backed up captain Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first on a green-tinged pitch.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins then reduced England to 22-2 before all-rounder Marsh, playing his first Test in nearly four years, had Zak Crawley (33) well caught at first slip by David Warner in the latest example of the tourists' superior fielding.

At stumps, England were 68-3 -- a deficit of 195 runs -- with Joe Root 19 not out and Jonny Bairstow one not out on their Yorkshire home ground.

(With AFP Inputs)