England star batter Joe Root continues to rule the roost in Test cricket. He was impressive with the bat during the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The right-handed star batter brought up his 30th Test century that powered England to a huge score in the first innings and followed it up with a 46-run knock to help his side post a respectable total on the board. Such is the form of Root that even his dismissal on Monday saw him achieving a unique Test feat. During the process, he also surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

In a bid to take on Nathan Lyon, Root danced down the track. A smart Lyon managed to deceive the batter and that left Root putting his wicket in danger. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey comfortably collected the ball behind the stumps and cleaned up the bails.

It was the first time for Root that he was stumped out in Test cricket. The dismissal saw him becoming the batter with second-most runs in the format before being dismissed stumped. Root was removed by Nyon after scoring 11,168th run of his Test career.

Former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul tops the list with 11,414 runs to his credit before the mode of dismissal. Graeme Smith is third with 8,800 runs to his credit before being stumped out.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar scored 8,195 and 7,419 runs respectively before they became victim to the mode of dismissal in Test cricket for the first time.