ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 1, Live Updates:Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes series at The Oval. After the fourth Test ended in a draw due to rain, Australia retained the Ashes series with a 2-1 lead. Nevertheless, a win for England at The Oval would deny Australia their first away Ashes series victory since 2001. It will be interesting to see whether the Ben Stokes-led side will prevail over Pat Cummins and his men. (Live Scorecard)

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy

Here are the Live Updates of the Day 1 of the 5th Ashes Test between England and Australia from The Oval: