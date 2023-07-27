England vs Australia, 5th Ashes Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: Australia Win toss, Opt To Bowl vs England
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 1, Live Updates:Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes series at The Oval. After the fourth Test ended in a draw due to rain, Australia retained the Ashes series with a 2-1 lead. Nevertheless, a win for England at The Oval would deny Australia their first away Ashes series victory since 2001. It will be interesting to see whether the Ben Stokes-led side will prevail over Pat Cummins and his men. (Live Scorecard)
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy
Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia says that they will bowl first as there is a bit of cloud overhead. Adds that the wicket looks good and it is a similar side who played four years ago. Mentions that the preparation have been good and they are excited about this. Informs Todd Murphy is in for Cameron Green. Says Lyon always bowled well here and Murphy can be useful too.
TOSS - Pat Cummins calls it right and the coin lands in his favour. Australia have elected to BOWL first.
England will need to pick themselves from the disappointment they faced in the last Test match and Ben Stokes will be absolutely thrilled with a drawn series after losing the first two games. They have already announced an unchanged side for this game and have found some good momentum. They have had to tweak their batting order due to the injury to Ollie Pope, but the leadership crew's backing has helped the batters to play positively. Their weakness is their spin bowling department as they depend on two part-time spinners in the form of Moeen Ali and Joe Root. Their seasoned fast-bowling campaigners James Anderson and Stuart Broad may be playing their last Ashes and have worked hard through the series but the tide turned in favour of the hosts with the introduction of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to the side. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss and team updates.
Australia have managed to retain the Ashes with a game to spare courtesy of the rain gods but will be hunting for their third win to make this a comprehensive series victory. They are back at the venue where they recently won the World Test Championship and it will be apt for them to win their final Test of the tour in the manner in which they started it. Australia are expected to make one change as they will look to get Todd Murphy back into the playing eleven. Nathan Lyon has been a massive miss for the visitors and they do not seem to be coping with his loss too well. The Aussie batters have contributed at some point through the series but have lacked the consistency that makes them ever so lethal. The pace bowlers have been among the wickets but have found it difficult to contain the English batters and the Aussies will be hoping to find their mojo back in this tie.
Hello, and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our coverage of the fifth and final Test match in the Ashes where barring the two rain-filled days in Manchester in the last Test match, we have witnessed some of the most intriguing action in red-ball cricket. Australia had taken an early 2-0 lead in the series by winning the first two matches in Edgbaston and at the Lord’s but England came back strong in Headingley. The hosts dominated most of the game at Old Trafford before rain played spoilsport, ruining a golden opportunity for them to level the series. The focus is now on the series finale at the Kennington Oval in London where Australia can win their first series in England since 2001 or it is to be seen if England can level the series.
Australia have retained the Ashes in a very anti-climactic way after a rain-affected draw in the previous Test. The hosts were better positioned to win, but it wasn't meant to be for them. The Aussies lead the series 2-1 and have the opportunity to win a series in England after 2001 while the hosts have the chance to level it and save some pride at the Oval. England have played their best cricket in the last two Tests and will look to continue that here. Zak Crawley scored a magnificent 189 off just 182 balls and leads the charts with 385 runs while their skipper, Ben Stokes has been brilliant with the bat, too, in crunch situations. Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, who had a slow start but slowly got into his groove with three fifties in his last four innings, and Moeen Ali have also chipped in with the runs while Jonny Bairstow would still be a bit disappointed as he remained unbeaten on 99 in the last game while the hosts got bowled out. Stuart Broad has led the bowling attack from the front with 18 wickets, is the highest wicket-taker for now in this Ashes, and also became only the second fast bowler after his fellow teammate, James Anderson to take 600 Test wickets. After missing the first two Tests, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have had a big impact for the hosts with 11 and 12 wickets respectively, and some good contributions with the bat as well. England would surely be disappointed with how things went in this Ashes but they will want to make a statement in this last Test. They have retained their last XI and would be hoping to at least level the series, not to forget those vital points for the World Test Championship. Australia, on the other hand, will be very happy as they have retained the urn but their performance in the last two matches wasn't up to par as per their standards. Their batting has struggled a bit, but they still have a lot of positives. Usman Khawaja is their leading run-scorer with 377 runs and he has shown that the old-school method of tiring out the bowlers and scoring big still works. While David Warner has been hit and miss throughout this series, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne too haven't had the best of the series but the latter has found his touch and when everyone else was struggling, he stood out for them and will be crucial again. Smith, as we know is a big match player and can turn things around in the blink of an eye. However, Mitchell Marsh has been the biggest positive for them as he has smashed 248 runs, including an excellent hundred in the third Test, and he has also picked up some crucial wickets. Travis Head also managed well against the short-ball tactics and played some really decent knocks which helped the visitors get into this position. Their lower order hasn't made many except for Mitchell Starc, who also has 15 wickets just behind their captain Pat Cummins with 16 wickets who is literally leading them from the front. The injury to Lyon has hurt them and they could turn to Todd Murphy in place of Cameron Green who is not having a great time. This Ashes has been a perfect watch, full of drama and a lot of exciting moments, even after the rain played spoilsport. The weather for this fifth and final Test also looks a bit gloomy but we hope we get to see the action on the field. Will England bounce back and level the series? Or will Australia get their most-awaited series win on English soil? We will find out soon.