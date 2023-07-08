Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain
ENG vs AUS,3rd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England eye early wickets on Day 3 as Australia resume their second innings at 116/4 in the third Ashes Test at Headingley
3rd Ashes Test Live: England look to bounce back with quick wickets on Day 3.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England eye early wickets on Day 3 as Australia resume their second innings at 116/4 in the third Ashes Test at Headingley. The visitors lead by 142 runs with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh unbeaten on 18 and 17, respectively. Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes's dynamic 80, his latest dashing innings kept the hosts' Ashes hopes alive before Moeen Ali struck twice in quick succession before stumps. Australia were 116-4 in their second innings at stumps on the second day, a lead of 142 runs, as they looked to go 3-0 up. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia from Headingley
3rd Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jul 06, 2023
Day 3 | Rain Stoppage
ENG
237
AUS
263&116/4 (47.0)
Headingley, Leeds
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.47
% chance to win
AUS 42%
Draw 16%
ENG 42%
Batsman
Travis Head
18* (52)
Mitchell Marsh
17 (43)
Bowler
Mark Wood
12/0 (10)
Moeen Ali
34/2 (17)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes Test Live Scorecard
Update - 4.02 pm IST (10.32 am GMT) - The forecast looks a bit gloomy and the groundstaff will have their task cut out throughout the day as the drainage here hasn't been the best. We can only hope that action begins soon, that is of course if the weather permits.
Update - 3.21 pm IST (9.51 am GMT) - There has been heavy rain around the ground and the covers are on at the moment. We will have a delayed start to Day 3, but we hope it is not a big one. Stay tuned for further updates.
On the other hand, Australia were given a dream start with the ball by skipper Pat Cummins. Mitchell Starc joined in on the act as well and the Starc-Cummins pairing put England in deep trouble. Ben Stokes gave them a fight but Todd Murphy did well to see the back of him. In reply, David Warner was dismissed early yet again and poor choice of shots by Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith sent shivers down the Aussie camp. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head safely negotiated the tricky phase before Stumps and will look to build on the lead. Don't go anywhere as the action on Day 3 is coming up shortly.
Having done well to steady the ship late on Day 1, England were rocked early, losing Joe Root. Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, and Chris Woakes could not provide much support to their captain either and the hosts were struggling at 142-7. Thanks to counter-attacking knocks by Ben Stokes and Mark Wood, England conceded a slim lead of 26 runs. With the ball, the hosts had a spring in their step and ensured that they kept Australia in control at the close of play. As things stand, the first hour will be crucial for England as they look for early inroads.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of Day 3 of the third Test between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds. The first two days of this Test have simply flown by and as we arrive at the moving day, it is Australia who find themselves slightly ahead in the game.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
Right then, that is it from Day 2 of this enthralling Test. No team is ahead at the moment as we go into the 'Moving Day' and we can even get a result if something extraordinary happens. The 3rd Day will start at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT), but you can join us early for the build-up. Cheers.
England, on the other hand would be a bit disappointed with their batting effort. No one except Stokes stood out for them. He saw wickets falling in regular intervals and when the lower order exposed, he changed his gears and went into six-hitting mode. Stokes notched up his fifty in no time but he was dropped on 45 by both Starc and Murphy. That costed the Aussies a bit as the English skipper went on to score another 35 runs and reduced the lead massively. Wood also played a good quick cameo. While bowling, Broad for Warner for the 17th time in his career as Moeen Ali got the two crucial scalps of Smith and Labuschagne in no time. Wood bowled well without much luck but Woakes took advantage of the pressure and got the important wicket of Khawaja to put more pressure on the visitors.
Pat Cummins set the tone for the Aussies by taking the wicket of Root on the second delivery of Day 2. They capitalised on it well and picked up a couple more before the end of the first session. Australia would have thought that they could bowl the hosts out quickly after Lunch but that was not the case as they faced the wrath of Ben Stokes once again. They eventually got the job done with a lead of 26 runs going out to bat again. Pat Cummins was the star with the ball with a magnificent six-wicket haul. Warner once again became a victim of Stuart Broad early on but Khawaja looked solid and along with Marnus saw out till Tea. They added 58 runs together, but a brain-fade moment cost the latter his wicket and Smith got out to a poor shot too not long after. Mitchell Marsh and Head were solid and made sure they don't lose any more wickets.
We have witnessed another riveting Day of Test cricket! Session Summary - 87 runs and 3 wickets in 35 overs. The game is nicely poised at the moment with both teams going hard at each other. However, credit must go to the hosts for the way they have played with the injuries to Stokes and Robinson and are still very much in the game.
A dot to end the over. Hard length delivery outside off. Marsh lets it go through to Bairstow and that will be Stumps on Day 2.
Pitched up full, just outside off. Marsh drives it solidly, straight to the cover fielder.
Good length delivery, angled in, on off. Marsh bunts it back at Wood.
Bangs it short again, outside off. Marsh sways out of it.
Short ball, just outside off. Marsh ducks underneath and lets it go through.
Back of a length delivery, down the leg. Head tucks it off the hip to fine leg for one.
Tosses it up, around off. Marsh strides forward and blocks on the front foot to point.
Flighted, full on off. Marsh prods and defends.
Slower through the air, outside off. Marsh blocks it to point.
Pushed through on the middle and leg. Marsh hangs back and turns it to short leg.