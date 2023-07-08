ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England eye early wickets on Day 3 as Australia resume their second innings at 116/4 in the third Ashes Test at Headingley. The visitors lead by 142 runs with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh unbeaten on 18 and 17, respectively. Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes's dynamic 80, his latest dashing innings kept the hosts' Ashes hopes alive before Moeen Ali struck twice in quick succession before stumps. Australia were 116-4 in their second innings at stumps on the second day, a lead of 142 runs, as they looked to go 3-0 up. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia from Headingley