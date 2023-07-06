The second Ashes Test between England and Australia will be remembered for the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The English player wandered out of the crease after ducking on Cameron Green's bouncer, thinking the ball was dead. Carey took advantage of the situation and made a direct hit onto the stumps. After losing the first two matches of the series, the Ben Stokes-led team will aim for redemption in the third Ashes Test and England star batter Joe Root is hopeful that the entire incident of the second match will motivate Bairstow to put up a great show in the next outing.

England and Australia will square in the third Ashes Test from Thursday at Headingley in Leeds. On the eve of the match, Root stated that the English wicketkeeper-batter will look forward to entertain the crowd with a good performance.

"Jonny thrives off things like this. I'm sure he will want to entertain the local crowd. I think it is set up nicely for him, but you have still got to go and do it," Root said as quoted by BBC.

"I don't think he (Bairstow) took it great. I don't think anyone would they? He felt a bit hard done by. I don't think anyone will be leaving their crease [this week]," he added.

England have left out all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson in one of three changes to their side for a must-win third Ashes Test.

Both Anderson and fellow paceman Josh Tongue have been "rested", according to an England statement issued Wednesday, with their places taken by express quick Mark Wood and seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Meanwhile spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali has been recalled for England, bidding to keep the Ashes alive at 2-0 down in the five-Test series following a 43-run defeat at Lord's last week.

He replaces Ollie Pope after the vice-captain was ruled out of the rest of the season due to dislocating his shoulder at Lord's. Harry Brook has been promoted up the order to take Pope's place at No 3.

England XI: Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood

