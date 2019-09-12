Jos Buttler's late fireworks in the final session helped England finish Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at 271/8. After watching his partners depart from the end, Buttler adopted a counter-attacking approach and it paid off well for him as he completed his 15th Test half-century in just 60 balls. At stumps, he was not on 64 while Jack Leach was batting on 10. Mitchell Marsh, playing his first match of the series, was the most successful Australian bowler on the day as he picked up four wickets. Pat Cummins also dismissed two batsmen, including England skipper Joe Root who departed for 57. Earlier, England openers Joe Denly and Rory Burns started cautiously after being put into bat by Australian skipper Tim Paine. Denly was the first wicket to fell as he got out to Cummins on 14. Joe Root and Burns added over 50 runs for the second wicket and steadied the hosts' innings. (SCORECARD)