England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Jos Buttler Fifty Takes England To 271/8 At Stumps On Day 1
ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: After watching wickets fall from the other end, Jos Buttler went all-out and helped England reach 271/8 at stumps.
Jos Buttler's late fireworks in the final session helped England finish Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at 271/8. After watching his partners depart from the end, Buttler adopted a counter-attacking approach and it paid off well for him as he completed his 15th Test half-century in just 60 balls. At stumps, he was not on 64 while Jack Leach was batting on 10. Mitchell Marsh, playing his first match of the series, was the most successful Australian bowler on the day as he picked up four wickets. Pat Cummins also dismissed two batsmen, including England skipper Joe Root who departed for 57. Earlier, England openers Joe Denly and Rory Burns started cautiously after being put into bat by Australian skipper Tim Paine. Denly was the first wicket to fell as he got out to Cummins on 14. Joe Root and Burns added over 50 runs for the second wicket and steadied the hosts' innings. (SCORECARD)
Ashes 2019 5th Test Day 1 Match, Highlights Between England vs Australia, Straight from Kennington Oval, London
- 22:37 (IST)Sep 12, 2019
Six...50 for Buttler!Jos Buttler gets to his 15th Test half-century in style with a huge six over midwicket. He is taking his chances against Josh Hazlewood and so far they have paid off well.
- 21:35 (IST)Sep 12, 2019
Curran departs for 15!MItchell Marsh picks his third wicket of the day as Sam Curran fails to get the connection right and pays for it. Smith once again takes a good catch.
Mitch Marsh has 3-31 from 13. Bowling fast with a bit of swing. Quality Test return so far #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Ij8B9fhwrd— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 12, 2019
- 21:07 (IST)Sep 12, 2019
Bairstow departs for 22... Marsh gets his second!Mitchell Marsh bowls a full-length delivery to Jonny Bairstow, who is late on the shot and it wraps him in front of the stumps. Erasmus raises his finger but Bairstow wants to have a look at it. The replay shows the ball hit pad first and would have gone to hit the stumps. Three reds and England lose their review.
- 20:56 (IST)Sep 12, 2019
Caught behind appeal... turned down... Australia lose review!Mitchell Marsh bowls down leg, Jos Buttler misses his glance, ball goes straight to keeper and Australian camp is sure of a nick, Marais Erasmus doesn't concur. Australia lose their review after replay suggested the ball missed the bat completely.
- 20:49 (IST)Sep 12, 2019
Cummins knocks Root's stumps!Pressure was mounting on England as runs were not coming from both the ends. Pat Cummins gets the reward for his effort. He breached Joe Root's defence and knocked his stumps. Yet another Root's innings comes to an end soon after a half-century.
