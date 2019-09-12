 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Jos Buttler Fifty Takes England To 271/8 At Stumps On Day 1

Updated:12 September 2019 23:39 IST

ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: After watching wickets fall from the other end, Jos Buttler went all-out and helped England reach 271/8 at stumps.

England vs Australia Highlights: Jos Buttler scored his 15th Test fifty off just 60 balls. © AFP

Jos Buttler's late fireworks in the final session helped England finish Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at 271/8. After watching his partners depart from the end, Buttler adopted a counter-attacking approach and it paid off well for him as he completed his 15th Test half-century in just 60 balls. At stumps, he was not on 64 while Jack Leach was batting on 10. Mitchell Marsh, playing his first match of the series, was the most successful Australian bowler on the day as he picked up four wickets. Pat Cummins also dismissed two batsmen, including England skipper Joe Root who departed for 57. Earlier, England openers Joe Denly and Rory Burns started cautiously after being put into bat by Australian skipper Tim Paine. Denly was the first wicket to fell as he got out to Cummins on 14. Joe Root and Burns added over 50 runs for the second wicket and steadied the hosts' innings. (SCORECARD)

  • 23:13 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Tune in tomorrow... Bye!

    Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Tune in tomorrow to find out whether England sneak past 300-mark or Australia restrict them before that. Whatever the case may be, tomorrow promises to an exciting day of cricket. Don't forget to join.
  • 23:03 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    England 271/8 @ stumps on Day 1!

    Jack Leach plays the remaining two balls of the day and England have done well to see off the day's play. At stumps they are 271/8. 
  • 23:02 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Huge appeal... turned down

    Josh Hazlewood bowls a well-directed bouncer and Jack Leach tries to duck it but fails. Ball clips his arm guard and goes in the air. Erasmus doesn't think he is out and Australia also do not review it.  
  • 22:58 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Leach on strike... Hazlewood to bowl!

    Jos Buttler fails to pick up single on the last ball, which means Jack Leach will be on strike in the next over from the first ball itself
  • 22:56 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Swing and a miss!

    Pat Cummins gets the new ball to swing away from Jos Buttler who tries to slog it but misses it completely.
  • 22:53 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    New ball available!

    Eight overs are up and Australia have taken the new ball straightaway. Pat Cummins will once again ball the first over with the second new ball.
  • 22:49 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Marsh comes to bowl!

    Good news for Australia, Mitchell Marsh is back in the field and is straight into the attack.
  • 22:41 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Reverse sweep for four!

    Jos Buttler gets his reverse sweep going against Marnus Labuschagne and collects four runs. 
  • 22:37 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Six...50 for Buttler!

    Jos Buttler gets to his 15th Test half-century in style with a huge six over midwicket. He is taking his chances against Josh Hazlewood and so far they have paid off well.
  • 22:36 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Edge and four... 250 up for England!

    Pat Cummins comes round the wicket and bowls in to left-handed Jack Leach. The angle squared him up and he somehow managed to play it, but not convincingly. It went away from slip cordon and fetched him four runs 
  • 22:23 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Marsh off the field!

    Mitchell Marsh has gone off the field after he faced some issue with his hamstring. Pat Cummins will bowl the remaining five deliveries of this over.
  • 22:17 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Buttler fails to scoop!

    Buttler tries to scoop Hazlewood over keeper's head but fails after the bowler altered his line and length at the last moment.
  • 22:15 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Six!

    Watching wickets fall from the other end, Jos Buttler has decided to go after the bowlers. He has got into T20 mode. He started Josh Hazlewood's fresh over with two back to back sixes -- one over his head and the other over long-on.
  • 22:09 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Hazlewood gets rid of Archer!

    Josh Hazlewood bowls full and gets the ball to move away from Jofra Archer had no choice but play. Australian skipper Tim Paine makes no mistake behind stumps and takes a simple catch.
  • 22:05 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Edge and four!

    Another thick outside edge from Jos Buttler fetches him four runs. Buttler was lucky that the ball ball fell short of the slip fielders.
  • 22:04 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Four!

    Jos Buttler tries to work the ball on the leg side but it goes towards third man fence after taking a thick outside edge. 
  • 21:58 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Four!

    Josh Hazlewood bowls a bouncer on the leg stump and Jofra Archer helps it to the fine leg fence and collects four runs.
  • 21:55 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Four!

    Josh Hazlewood bangs short to Jofra Archer and he pulls it away through midwicket region for four.
  • 21:54 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Australia on top!

    After dominating the first two sessions, England have failed to put up any fight in this session. They have lost four big wickets and scored just 38 runs. 
  • 21:41 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Marsh strikes again!

    Mitchell Marsh gets his fourth wicket of the day as he gets rid of Chris Woakes for two runs. Marsh bowled a yorker and Woakes reacted late to that and paid the price for it.
  • 21:37 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Four!

    Josh Hazlewood pitches the ball up to Jos Buttler and he drives it with authority through covers and collects four runs.
  • 21:35 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Curran departs for 15!

    MItchell Marsh picks his third wicket of the day as Sam Curran fails to get the connection right and pays for it. Smith once again takes a good catch.
  • 21:29 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Four!

    Mitchell Marsh bowls short and wide, Sam Curran cuts it past backward point to collect another boundary and with that he moves into the double figures.
  • 21:29 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Four!

    Pat Cummins offers width outside off and Buttler sliced it in the air, luckily it went past gully fielder and gave him four runs.
  • 21:24 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Four!

    Pat Cummins bowls full and straight to the stumps and Sam Curran plays it straight down the ground and collects four runs.
  • 21:16 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Curran gets life courtesy a no ball!

    Sam Curran was  plumb but gets to stay as Pat Cummins had overstepped. 
  • 21:13 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    SIX!

    Pat Cummins tries to push Sam Curran back with a bouncer but he pulls it in style over fine leg for a six.
  • 21:07 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Bairstow departs for 22... Marsh gets his second!

    Mitchell Marsh bowls a full-length delivery to Jonny Bairstow, who is late on the shot and it wraps him in front of the stumps. Erasmus raises his finger but Bairstow wants to have a look at it. The replay shows the ball hit pad first and would have gone to hit the stumps. Three reds and England lose their review.
  • 21:04 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Cummins on fire!

    In the four overs Pat Cummins has bowled after the tea, he has given just one run and picked up an all-important wicket of England skipper Joe Root. He is certainly charged up after tea.
  • 20:56 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Caught behind appeal... turned down... Australia lose review!

    Mitchell Marsh bowls down leg, Jos Buttler misses his glance, ball goes straight to keeper and Australian camp is sure of a nick, Marais Erasmus doesn't concur. Australia lose their review after replay suggested the ball missed the bat completely.
  • 20:49 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Cummins knocks Root's stumps!

    Pressure was mounting on England as runs were not coming from both the ends. Pat Cummins gets the reward for his effort. He breached Joe Root's defence and knocked his stumps. Yet another Root's innings comes to an end soon after a half-century.
  • 20:45 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Three in a row!

    Pat Cummins bowls the third consecutive maiden for Australia. Great start from Australia after tea.
  • 20:42 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Marsh bowls maiden!

    Mitchell Marsh continues to build pressure on England batsmen from the other end and bowls a maiden over.
  • 20:38 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Final session begins!

    Pat Cummins starts the final session on Day 1 with a maiden over in front of Jonny Bairstow. 
  • 20:13 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    England 169/3 @ Tea on Day 1!

    England lost two wickets in the session and scored 83 runs. Ben Stokes must be livid with himself for the manner in which he threw his wicket.
  • 20:10 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Back to back maiden overs!

    Josh Hazlewood bowls his second consecutive maiden over. This time also Joe Root was on strike who is dreading with extra caution as the Tea is approaching.
  • 20:06 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Lyon's ball beats Root!

    Nathan Lyon's delivery instead of turning into Joe Root straightens after pitching which opened up his defence as he picked the wrong line to play. Lyon concedes just two runs in the over.
  • 20:03 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Hazlewood bowls another maiden!

    Josh Hazlewood either attacks the stumps or bowl on the fifth stumps line, causing doubt in Joe Root's mind. 
  • 19:58 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Lyon concedes seven runs!

    Both Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow happy with picking singles here and there at the moment, especially against Nathan Lyon. In his last over, Lyon gave away seven runs, courtesy five singles and two byes.
  • 19:48 (IST)Sep 12, 2019

    Four!

    Jonny Bairstow ends Mitchell Marsh's over with an elegant square drive which fetches him four runs.
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 5th Test
