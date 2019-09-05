Australia star Steve Smith looked like he had never been away as he marked his first Test since suffering concussion with a fourth fifty in as many innings against England this Ashes series at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Smith, a shining light for the tourists on a dull day in Manchester, was 60 not out in an Australia total of 170/3 at stumps on the rain-marred first day of the fourth Test where only 44 overs of a scheduled 90 were bowled. This was Smith's eighth successive Test fifty against England -- a run that started during Australia's 4-0 home series win in 2017/18 -- with the 30-year-old extending his own Ashes record. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ashes 2019 4th Test Day 2 Match, LIVE Score Updates England vs Australia, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester.
- 15:25 (IST)Sep 05, 2019
Sun is shining in Manchester!After frustrating us all day after lunch, good news is Sun has peeped out of clouds and is shining brightly in Manchester.
The view from the players balcony! The sun is out this morning at Old Trafford!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 5, 2019
