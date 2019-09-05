 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia Look To Consolidate After Steve Smith's Fifty

Updated:05 September 2019 15:33 IST

ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia posted 170 for three at stumps on Day 1.

England Vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia Look To Consolidate After Steve Smith
England Vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 60 at stumps on Day 1. © AFP

Australia star Steve Smith looked like he had never been away as he marked his first Test since suffering concussion with a fourth fifty in as many innings against England this Ashes series at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Smith, a shining light for the tourists on a dull day in Manchester, was 60 not out in an Australia total of 170/3 at stumps on the rain-marred first day of the fourth Test where only 44 overs of a scheduled 90 were bowled. This was Smith's eighth successive Test fifty against England -- a run that started during Australia's 4-0 home series win in 2017/18 -- with the 30-year-old extending his own Ashes record. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 4th Test Day 2 Match, LIVE Score Updates England vs Australia, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester.

  • 15:33 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Poor shot from Smith!

    Stuart Broad bowls wide of off stump and Steve Smith throws his bat at it trying to slog it. This was poor shot from Smith very uncharacteristic of what he does normally. 
  • 15:30 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Her we go... Day 2 begins!

    Like always Stuart Broad has the ball in hand and will start the proceedings. Steve Smith is on strike. 
  • 15:25 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Sun is shining in Manchester!

    After frustrating us all day after lunch, good news is Sun has peeped out of clouds and is shining brightly in Manchester. 
  • 15:16 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day's play of the fourth Test between England and Australia. Steve Smith is unbeaten on 60 as Australia finished the first Day at 170 for three.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 4th Test
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    4th Test, Day 1: Australia Star Steve Smith Hits Fifty On Ashes Return
    4th Test, Day 1: Australia Star Steve Smith Hits Fifty On Ashes Return
    England vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Help Australia Reach 170/3 On Rain-Hit Day
    England vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Help Australia Reach 170/3 On Rain-Hit Day
    ICC Tweet Spurs Steve Smith vs Ben Stokes Battle Ahead Of 4th Ashes Test
    ICC Tweet Spurs Steve Smith vs Ben Stokes Battle Ahead Of 4th Ashes Test
    Ashes 2019: Australia "Made Mistakes", Ready For Another Great Test, Says Tim Paine
    Ashes 2019: Australia "Made Mistakes", Ready For Another Great Test, Says Tim Paine
    Ashes 2019: Craig Overton Replaces Chris Woakes In England Playing XI For 4th Test
    Ashes 2019: Craig Overton Replaces Chris Woakes In England Playing XI For 4th Test
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 03 September 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.