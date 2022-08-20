After winning the first ODI against Zimbabwe by 10 wickets, the KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team started the second ODI on a strong footing too. After opting to bowl first, India restricted Zimbabwe's run-scoring pace in the initial overs. Zimbabwe reached 20/0 in just over eight overs when Mohammed Siraj gave India the first breakthrough by dismissing Takudzwanashe Kaitano. However, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson played a big role in the dismissal and he took a diving catch to dismiss the Zimbabwe batter.

Watch: Sanju Samson takes superb catch to dismiss Kaitano

One hand stunner from Sanju Samson What a catch it was#SanjuSamson #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/5ShdyKagFn — Abhijith Prabhakaran (@AbhijithNairP) August 20, 2022

Earlier, India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against Zimbabwe in the second ODI here on Saturday. Shardul Thakur replaced pacer Deepak Chahar in the Indian playing XI. Making two changes, Zimbabwe included Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga in their XI, in place of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava respectively.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a comprehensive victory in the opener.

Teams:

India Playing XI : Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk/capt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

With PTI inputs