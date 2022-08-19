Kl Rahul-led Team India would look to keep their winning momentum going when they take the field against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. In the first ODI, Team India did not break a sweat as they chased down the target of 190 with ten wickets in hand and 115 balls to spare. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan scored 82 and 81, helping the visitors go over the line. Earlier, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel had returned with three wickets each to bundle out Zimbabwe for 189 inside 41 overs.

It would be interesting to see whether Team India decides to bat first if they win the toss, in order to give skipper KL Rahul much-needed time in the middle as he is returning after a long injury lay-off.

When will India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, August 20.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match start?

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match will start at 12:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network

Where to follow the Live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match will be streamed on SonyLiv app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)