The Road to Wrestlemania 41 kicks off with the Royal Rumble, the first premium pay-per-view of the year. This year's Royal Rumble features only two matches besides the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, but both the matches bring in the heat. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title, on what promises to be an intriguing clash, in a ladder match against former friend-turned-enemy Kevin Owens. Since then, their battle has turned into a thrilling rivalry, making the fans excited for their match. The other title match is between the WWE tag team champions DIY and former champions, Motor City Machine Guns. DIY and MCMG will battle it out in a "two out of three falls" match that has the potential to win the hearts of fans. The show will get underway Sunday, February 2 at 4:30 AM IST.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Predictions

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Rilvalries will be on focus Seth Rollins earlier stated that he wants to throw Roman Reigns and Jey USO out of the ring and lastly, he wants CM Punk to be eliminated as the last man. There are big names like John Cena, who will be participating for the last time in the Royal Rumble. I believe that we will get to see a classic showdown between John Cena and CM Punk, who returned on Survivor Series 2023. Randy Orton has been out of the ring for sometime because of his injury but there have been rumours that Randy Orton might make a surprise comeback. Cena and Punk have the best storyline and the fight between the two as the last man standing could really excite the fans. Cena, after stating that he will be participating in the Royal Rumble has not been present since and my prediction would be that Punk takes the win home as the last man standing.

Prediction: CM Punk wins the Men's Royal Rumble (To challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41)

Women's Royal Rumble Match: In the Women's Royal Rumble, stars like Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Iyo Sky will be battling it out for the win. I believe that there could be a big showdown between Nia and Charlotte's strength. Also, there are many stars like Becky Lynch, AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss that could surprise everyone with their return in the ring at Royal Rumble. Charlotte Flair is the one that comes to my mind that I would pick to thrive among the 29 competitors.

Prediction: Charlotte Flair wins the Royal Rumble

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens (Ladder Match):

These two have been making headlines for a while now. Cody Rhodes has been the reigning Champion for 296 days and Kevin Owens has consecutively lost 3 Championship matches. While Cody has defeated big stars like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa to defend his title and be the reigning champion, there is a chance that WWE's storyline could let Kevin win and prove his worth in the upcoming match. I believe "The American Nightmare" will retain his title and continue to defend his title against stars like Roman Reign, Seth Rollins.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes successfully defends his title against Kevin Owens.

WWE Tag Team Championship -- DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match): DIY won the WWE Tag Team Championship in December 2024 by defeating Motor City Machine Guns and I believe it is soon for WWE to take the belts from them. Motor City Machine Guns will surely be a tough opponent as they are looking to take back their belts. I will choose DIY to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Prediction: DIY to retain WWE Tag Team Champion title.