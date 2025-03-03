John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes at the WWE Elimination Chamber on March 2 and according to reports, WWE had it planned weeks ago. John Cena contested in a six man Elimination Chamber match on March 2 and secured his spot for WrestleMania 41 by defeating CM Punk as the last man standing. Cena is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 and recently, The Rock demanded Cody to become a ‘Corporate Champion' and wanted an answer by the Elimination Chamber.

Cody Rhodes responded to The Rock's demand after the Men's Elimination Chamber match by aggressively saying “Go f**k yourself ”. While the crowd was chanting “Cody Cody”, John Cena was seemingly excited by the response and he went on to hug him as Cody proved to be a true superstar and did not 'sell his soul' to The Rock.

While Cena was congratulating Cody, he looked at The Final Boss, who gave a throat cutting signal and Cena attuned with The Rock and went ahead to kick Rhodes and left him incapacitated on the ground. With this, Cena announced himself as a heel after 20 years of being the “Hero” of WWE. Travis Scott, a famous rapper and songwriter siding with The Rock and Cena, was also present at the scene and slapped Cody Rhodes harshly while he was lying on the ground.

How WWE Planned John Cena's Heel Turn at the Elimination Chamber

WWE planned John Cena's heel turn weeks ago and it was listed as the third act of the event but was rescheduled after the Men's Elimination Chamber match, according to media reports. Just a day before the Elimination Chamber, a rumour was going on saying the storyline has changed and Drew McIntrye might be the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber. But the news of John Cena's historical heel turn left not only the fans speechless but WWE officials were also stunned.

After the event, Triple H, Chief Content Officer of WWE, stated that only very few of the officials knew about Cena's heel turn and he was more involved in the segment than the production team.