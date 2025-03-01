WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show, Live Streaming: The highly anticipated WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will take place on Sunday, March 2. The men's Elimination Chamber match features 6 participants -- John Cena, Drew Mclntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and CM Punk -- all looking to earn a title shot at Wrestlemania 41 against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. There is going to be a change in plans when it comes to the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match, according to media reports.

Earlier, John Cena was expected to win the Men's Elimination Chamber, securing a spot for Wrestlemania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Now, the change in the storyline is due to The Rock's return on Smackdown on Feb 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez and Bayley will enter the Women's Elimination Chamber match, and the winner will earn a title shot against Rhea Ripley, Women's World Champion, at Wrestlemania.

Sami Zayn will take long-time friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens in a non-title match. Zayn has promised to end his chapter with Owens once and for all.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show take place?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show will take place on Sunday, March 2 (IST).

Advertisement

Where will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show be held?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show will be held at the at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada.

What time will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 match start?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show will start at 3:30 AM IST. The show will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Countdown Show will be live streamed on the Netflix app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)