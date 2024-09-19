The Rock has been awarded a massive $9.41 million bonus for his role in the WWE WrestleMania 40 which saw him compete for a first time in almost a decade. The Rock featured prominently in the storyline involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes with the legendary WWE wrestler even scoring a massive pinfall win over the team of Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of the WWE WrestleMania 40. The Rock, who is also part of the TKO Board of Directors, has received a huge multi-million dollar payout following his appearances taking his already huge holdings in the company to newer heights. The latest SEC filing from TKO Holdings revealed that The Rock was awarded 96,558 shares of the company following WrestleMania 40 and their estimated value is somewhat around $9.41 million, the media reported.

It was a treat for WWE fans all around the world as The Rock made a return to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 40. Following his association with the TKO Board, he sided with his cousin Roman Reigns and his involvement provided a massive boost to the main event involving the WWE Universal Championship. The social media went crazy over his appearance and the hype was almost palpable.

Although Reigns was finally defeated by Rhodes in the main event, The Rock appeared in the WWE Raw episode just after WrestleMania and hinted at a future program with Rhodes. He said that the story between the two wrestlers in not over and considering the fact that he will be shooting for his next Hollywood project in the coming months, his next match can take place in Summerslam or even WrestleMania 41.