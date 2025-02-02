2025 Royal Rumble event left all the fans around the world utterly stunned. The first surprise came in the form of Charlotte Flair, who not only made her in-ring competition return but also clinched the women's Royal Rumble 2025 title. However, the biggest headline of the day was made by Jey Uso, who brilliantly outclassed 29 other wrestlers to win the men's Royal Rumble title. The moment which grabbed everyone's attention was the heartbreaking defeat of the veteran WWE star John Cena, who played his made final Royal Rumble appearance.

Cena was one the verge of clinching his third Royal Rumble title as only Uso was left in the ring. Prior to this, he knocked out Logan Paul and was looking like the favourite. However, destiny had planned something else as Uso bounced back in style and managed to push Cena out from the ring.

As soon as he fell down from the ring, Cena paused for a minute in disbelief as his dream of winning another Royal Rumble title shattered. The crowd then goes berserk to celebrate Uso's victory.

HOLY SHITTTTTTTTTTTTT



JEY USO JUST ELIMINATED JOHN CENA



THIS WAS THE MOST UNEXPECTED ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER IN THE HISTORY OF WWE.#RoyalRumble



pic.twitter.com/IVV4qIE3ve — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) February 2, 2025

39-year-old Uso will now headline Wrestlemania 41 in April 2025.

Coming back to the match, one of the most famous YouTubers across the planet, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., commonly known as IShowSpeed, surprisingly entered the WWE Royal Rumble ring, only to be brutally beaten and eliminated within minutes.

IShowSpeed entered the ring after the elimination of Akira Tozawa. IShowSpeed hit the ground running after entering the ring as he helped Bron Brekker eliminate Otis from the competition.

Known for his antics in the most unlikely situations, Speed then produced globally renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Sui' celebration after producing a backflip in the ring. This is when it all went downhill for him.

Speed faced the wrath of a full-force spear from the Intercontinental champion and was then thrown out of the ring. Otis, who was eliminated just a minute before, caught speed outside the ring, but still didn't make the landing as comfortable as the YouTuber would've wanted as he was thrown on the announce table.

