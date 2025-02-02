Story ProgressBack to home
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan Kick Off Women's Rumble Match
Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE Results Updates: Apart from the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens in Ladder Match.
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 pay per view event has kicked off at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the women's rumble match. Apart from the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens in Ladder Match. The two will look to settle their scores once and for all. Also, champions DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) will take on the Motorcity Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
Here are the LIVE Updates of WWE Royal Rumble 2025 from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
- 04:33 (IST)WWE Royal Rumble Live: Countdown has begun!We are moments away from the start of the Women's Royal Rumble match. WWE has been teasing the return of Charlotte Flair, who has been out ring for more than 12 months due to a serious knee injury. She is one of the contenders to win the match.
- 04:27 (IST)WWE Royal Rumble Live: So, how does the Royal Rumble match works?In case you've never watched a Royal Rumble match, we'll explain the rules to you quickly. Two men/women start the match, and after every two minute a new entrant joins them.This goes on until we have exhausted the quota of all the superstars (traditionally 30). As for the elimination, a wrestler should toss his opponent over the top of the roop, and both feets must hit the floor.The last remaining contender will win the match and go on to main event Wrestlemania.
- 04:19 (IST)WWE Royal Rumble Live: Match cards line ups confirmed!So, we will be kicking off with the Women's Royal Rumble, followed by the ladder match involving Cody Rhodes (C) and Kevin Owens for the Universal WWE Championship.These will be followed by DIY taking on the Motorcity Machine Guns in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The men's Rumble main events the card in Indianapolis.
