WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 pay per view event has kicked off at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the women's rumble match. Apart from the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens in Ladder Match. The two will look to settle their scores once and for all. Also, champions DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) will take on the Motorcity Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Here are the LIVE Updates of WWE Royal Rumble 2025 from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

WWE Royal Rumble Live: Roxanne Perez enters at #3! Roxanne Perez makes her way down to the ring at number 3. She is entering a Royal Rumble match for the third time in her career. One of the brightest prospects in NXT.

WWE Royal Rumble Live: What a way to start proceedings! Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan are the first two entrants in the women's rumble match. Morgan has finished as runner up in the last two women's royal rumble

WWE Royal Rumble Live: Crowd is absolutely enormous! Stephanie McMahon is here to get us underway with a electrifying speech. And she gets the fireworks started. This is officially the biggest Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble Live: Countdown has begun! We are moments away from the start of the Women's Royal Rumble match. WWE has been teasing the return of Charlotte Flair, who has been out ring for more than 12 months due to a serious knee injury. She is one of the contenders to win the match.

February 02 2025 04:27 (IST) WWE Royal Rumble Live: So, how does the Royal Rumble match works? In case you've never watched a Royal Rumble match, we'll explain the rules to you quickly. Two men/women start the match, and after every two minute a new entrant joins them.

This goes on until we have exhausted the quota of all the superstars (traditionally 30). As for the elimination, a wrestler should toss his opponent over the top of the roop, and both feets must hit the floor.

The last remaining contender will win the match and go on to main event Wrestlemania.

February 02 2025 04:19 (IST) WWE Royal Rumble Live: Match cards line ups confirmed! So, we will be kicking off with the Women's Royal Rumble, followed by the ladder match involving Cody Rhodes (C) and Kevin Owens for the Universal WWE Championship.

These will be followed by DIY taking on the Motorcity Machine Guns in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The men's Rumble main events the card in Indianapolis.

WWE Royal Rumble Live: We are almost there! We are just 15 minutes away from the start of the biggest Royal Rumble in history. More than 65,000 fans are expected to be present at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

WWE Royal Rumble Live: We are in for a wild ride! Here is the line up fot today's pay per view:

WWE Royal Rumble Live: The OTC is here! Roman Reigns has arrived at the arena alongside his wiseman Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief has been out of action since after the RAW premier on Netflix.



WWE Royal Rumble Live: Hello! Greetings! Welcome to our live blog of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. This year's Royal Rumble will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis