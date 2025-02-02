One of the most famous YouTubers across the planet, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., commonly known as IShowSpeed, surprisingly entered the WWE Royal Rumble ring, only to be brutally beaten and eliminated within minutes. IShowSpeed entered the ring after the elimination of Akira Tozawa. IShowSpeed hit the ground running after entering the ring as he helped Bron Brekker eliminate Otis from the competition. Known for his antics in the most unlikely situations, Speed then produced globally renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Sui' celebration after producing a backflip in the ring. This is when it all went downhill for him.

Speed faced the wrath of a full-force spear from the Intercontinental champion and was then thrown out of the ring. Otis, who was eliminated just a minute before, caught speed outside the ring, but still didn't make the landing as comfortable as the YouTuber would've wanted as he was thrown on the announce table.

TRIPLE H TELLS ISHOWSPEED HE'S IN THE RUMBLE.#RoyalRumble



pic.twitter.com/lEN4moHUtr — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 2, 2025

BRON BREAKKER SPEARS ISHOWSPEED IN HALF#RoyalRumble



pic.twitter.com/EJiZS5DfOv — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 2, 2025

Speed seemed to have incurred some serious injuries considering the manner in which he was eliminated. He even showed one of his injuries to YouTuber Logan Paul backstage. Speed also decided to end his livestream prematurely after his brutal elimination.

LIVE LOOK AT ISHOWSPEED GETTING CARTED OUT OF #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ueGEA20h2x — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 2, 2025

Though the WWE would have predetermined his elimination, there's now way he could've been prepared for such an assault in a short time.

This wasn't the first WWE appearance for the 20-year-old IShowSpeed. He was previously been RKO'd by Randy Orton who was attempting to help Paul during the show.

As for the Royal Rumble, Paul did enter the ring himself later on, securing the coveted number 30 spot which is the final one in the matchup.