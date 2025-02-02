WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Streaming: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is set to kick-start the The Road to Wrestlemania 41. This mega event that takes place on Sunday (IST) will feature only two contests besides the men and women's Royal Rumble matches. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title, on what promises to be an intriguing clash, in a ladder match against former friend-turned-enemy Kevin Owens. This is not it, as the other title match sees the WWE tag team champions DIY and former champions Motor City Machine Guns coming up against each other. DIY and MCMG will battle it out in a two-out-of-three falls match that has the potential to win the hearts of fans.

.@CodyRhodes and @FightOwensFight look to settle their rivalry in a brutal Undisputed WWE Title Ladder Match TONIGHT at #RoyalRumble!



https://t.co/Zj0mu5npqZ pic.twitter.com/yAcPYsXMNq — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of WWE Royal Rumble 2025 -

When will WWE Royal Rumble 2025 take place?

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place on Sunday, February 02 (IST).

Where will WWE Royal Rumble 2025 be held?

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States.

What time will WWE Royal Rumble 2025 start?

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will start at 04:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels in India will show the live telecast of WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)