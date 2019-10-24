Haryana Election Results 2019: Wrestler Babita Phogat (BJP) Loses From Dadri Constituency

Babita Phogat, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from the Dadri constituency in Haryana Assembly elections, couldn't weave magic in her first-ever election, losing to an independent candidate Sombir Sangwan by a margin of 19,063 votes. The 29-year-old wrestler from Haryana's Bhiwani got 24,78 votes, while her opponent Sangwan bagged 43,849 votes. Babita's vote share stood at less than 20 per cent, while Sangwan garnered more than 34 percent votes. Indian National Congress' (INC) Major Nirpender Singh Sangwan stood fourth as he got only 8,022 votes in the Jat-dominated area.

Babita Phogat was among several high-profile sportsperson who had joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls. She and her father Mahavir Phogat had joined the ruling-party in August.

Apart from Babita, former hockey player Sandeep Singh and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt had also joined the BJP.

Babita has had a fairly successful professional career so far as he has won three medals in the Commonwealth Games, including two gold and a silver.

She also has a bronze medal to her name in the World Wrestling Championships, which she won in 2012.

She won her first Commonwealth Games medal in front of the home crowd. She won a silver at the New Delhi Games in 2010.

While her second medal in the same competition came in the very next edition in Glasgow where she improved her performance and clinched a her first-ever Commonwealth god medal.

Four years later, she repeated the same performance and yet another gold medal at the Gold Coast Games in Australia.

Babita, her elder sister Geeta Phogat and father Mahavir Phogat inspired the 2016 Bollywood blockbuster "Dangal" starring Aamir Khan.