Haryana Election Results 2019: Hockey Player Sandeep Singh (BJP) Wins From Pehowa

Sandeep Singh, former hockey captain and BJP candidate, won from the Pehowa seat in the Haryana Assembly elections on Thursday. Sandeep Singh, who led India to Sultan Azlan Shah Cup triumph in 2009, defeated his nearest rival Mandeep Singh Chatta of Congress by 5,314 votes. Apart from Sandeep Singh, wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt were the other two sportspersons contesting in the election. Sandeep Singh had joined the BJP along with Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt last month.

Sandeep Singh, a drag-flicker during his playing days, represented the Indian hockey team from 2004-12. He took over as captain of the national team in 2009 before Rajpal Singh succeeded him in 2010.

Sandeep Singh, 33, won the Champions Challenge bronze medal and 2010 Commonwealth Games silver with the Indian hockey team.

In 2006, Sandeep Singh was seriously injured when he was accidentally shot while on his way to join the national team which was due to leave for the World Cup two days later.

He was on the wheelchair for a year but later recovered from the serious injury and played the World Cup for India in 2010.

Sandeep was the leading goal scorer with 16 goals in the qualifying tournament for the 2012 London Olympics.