South Korea caused a major upset when they beat favourites India 4-2 in the shootout to lift the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey title after the five-time champions conceded an equaliser in the final quarter of the summit clash in Malaysia. The shootout, however, will forever be etched in the minds of hockey fans around the globe. South Korea captain Lee Nam Young produced a moment of magic in the shootout when he scooped the ball over the head of young Indian goalkeeper Kishan B Pathak to seal the title for his country.

The clip of Lee Nam Young audacious penalty has gone viral. Here is arguably the best penalty ever scored on a hockey field:

Going into the title clash, World No.5 India were clear favourites to lift their sixth Sultan Azlan Shah title against the 17th ranked Koreans. And the Indians started in well, taking the lead early through Simranjeet Singh's field strike in the ninth minute.

The Koreans, thereafter, kept the Indian forward line under tight vigil, while also pressing hard in search of the equaliser.

South Korea's efforts finally paid dividends in the 47th minute when they were awarded a penalty stroke. The Indians went for the video referral but the penalty decision stayed and Jang Jong Hyun made no mistake in drawing his side level.

Two minutes from the hooter, India earned a penalty corner but failed to take advantage as the match went into shootout.

In the shootout, the Indians missed their first, fourth and fifth attempts and converted just two, while the Koreans just missed their third strike to win the thrilling contest 4-2 and lift the crown for the third time in the history of the invitational tournament.

