 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Geeta And Babita Phogat Hit Out After Haryana Government Asks Athletes To Hand Over Earnings

Updated: 08 June 2018 15:53 IST

The Haryana government has asked athletes to fork out one-third of their income from professional events and endorsements.

Geeta And Babita Phogat Hit Out After Haryana Government Asks Athletes To Hand Over Earnings
Wrestler Geeta Phogat has spoken out against the Haryana government's order. © Facebook

Wrestler sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat on Friday hit out at the Haryana government for issuing a notification asking sportspersons from the state to hand over one-third of their earnings from professional events and endorsements to the Haryana Sports Council. "This new rule makes a mockery of sportspersons. There is no such rule for cricketers who earn much more than those from other sports. Cricketers make a lot of money from endorsements, but those from other sports like boxing, kabaddi and wrestling do not earn much," star wrestler Geeta Phogat told a television channel.

"If we give up a third of our earnings, it will not be feasible for us. In such a scenario, what will be left for us?" she asked.

Her sister Babita also expressed her anguish at the order. "I am saddened by notification. It seems as if illiterate people are making policies. Do they not know that we're already paying taxes on money we win in competitions? If this is how things are going to work the medal count will go down", she told news agency ANI.

The notification, dated April 30, states that the money thus collected from sportspersons will be used for development of sports and budding talent in Haryana.

"One-third of the income earned by sportspersons from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council, amount to be used for development of sports in the state," the notification read.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Haryana says 33% of income to be given to state sports council
  • Haryana government defends the move, says it will help sportspersons
  • Top athletes from the state express shock, say they weren't consulted
Related Articles
Geeta And Babita Phogat Hit Out After Haryana Government Asks Athletes To Hand Over Earnings
Geeta And Babita Phogat Hit Out After Haryana Government Asks Athletes To Hand Over Earnings
Indian Basketball
Indian Basketball's IPL Makeover
Sanjita Chanu Doping Row: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Seeks Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore
Sanjita Chanu Doping Row: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Seeks Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore's Intervention
Sanjita Chanu Claims Innocence In Doping Case, Says Will Challenge Suspension
Sanjita Chanu Claims Innocence In Doping Case, Says Will Challenge Suspension
Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Sanjita Chanu Fails Dope Test, Suspended
Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Sanjita Chanu Fails Dope Test, Suspended
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.