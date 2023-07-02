ZIM vs SL, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live Updates:Zimbabwe will taking on Sri Lanka in their Super 6 match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Zimbabwe will be coming to this match after defeating Oman by 14 runs in their previous match while Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by 21 runs. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams are yet to register a loss in the ongoing tournament. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the Super Six match of the ODI World Cup Qualifiers between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, straight from Bulawayo: