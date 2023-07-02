Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live Score Updates
ZIM vs SL, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live: Zimbabwe will taking on Sri Lanka in their Super 6 match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday
ZIM vs SL, World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live: Zimbabwe take on Sri Lanka© Twitter
ZIM vs SL, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live Updates:Zimbabwe will taking on Sri Lanka in their Super 6 match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Zimbabwe will be coming to this match after defeating Oman by 14 runs in their previous match while Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by 21 runs. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams are yet to register a loss in the ongoing tournament. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the Super Six match of the ODI World Cup Qualifiers between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, straight from Bulawayo:
Super Sixes - Match 4, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jul 02, 2023
Play In Progress
ZIM
38/3 (8.4)
SL
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.38
% chance to win
SL 72%
ZIM 28%
Batsman
Sean Williams
16 (20)
Sikandar Raza
4* (9)
Bowler
Dilshan Madushanka
15/3 (4.4)
Maheesh Theekshana
9/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ZIM vs SL, WC Qualifiers, Super 6s, Live
No run.
No run.
On middle, kept out.
On off, kept out.
On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
Around off, kept out.
On off, this is pushed to mid off.
Outside off, left alone.
Outside off, fuller again, not played at.
FOUR! That is a lovely stroke to get off the mark! A half volley outside off, Sikandar Raza drives it through covers and this one races away to the fence.
A yorker outside off, Sikandar Raza fails to jam it out.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Number 3 goes! This is the big wicket of Craig Ervine! Dilshan Madushanka is breathing fire out there. Length and around off, this one moves away late. Craig Ervine looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge and Kusal Mendis takes a good catch diving forward.
On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for two. Good running. Another good over for Zimbabwe.
On middle, kept out.
FOUR! Off the inside edge and just past the leg pole. A boundary for Zimbabwe though. On middle, this one turns back in. Sean Williams looks to defend, this goes off the inside edge, past the leg pole and down to the fine leg fence.
On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
On off, kept out.
Half an appeal but turned down! This lands around leg and then spins back in, Sean Williams fails to pick it, it hits the pad and then the bat, rolls down to long off. A single taken.
BEATEN! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Craig Ervine is beaten as he tries to defend.
On the pads, this is flicked towards fine leg. A single taken.