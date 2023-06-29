ZIM vs OMA, World Cup Qualifier, Super 6s, Live Updates:Zimbabwe will be taking on Oman in the first Super Sixes match of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday, at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. During the league stage, Zimbabwe won all four matches and finished as the table-toppers of Group A. On the other hand, Oman won two out of matches and stood at the third spot on the Group B points table. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates from the ICC World Cup Qualifier, Super 6s match between Zimbabwe and Oman from Bulawayo: