ZIM vs OMA, World Cup Qualifier, Super 6s, Live Updates:Zimbabwe will be taking on Oman in the first Super Sixes match of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday, at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. During the league stage, Zimbabwe won all four matches and finished as the table-toppers of Group A. On the other hand, Oman won two out of matches and stood at the third spot on the Group B points table. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard)
Super Sixes - Match 1, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jun 29, 2023
Play In Progress
ZIM
5/0 (1.0)
OMA
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Oman won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5
% chance to win
ZIM 79%
OMA 21%
Batsman
Joylord Gumbie
1 (1)
Craig Ervine
4* (5)
Bowler
Bilal Khan
5/0 (1)
Done with the pre-match formalities! Oman players spread out to take their respective field positions.
We are moments away from the match but before that, the players from both sides walk out and line up for their respective national anthems. I will be Oman's first followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe.
Ed Rainsford is pitchside. He says that the weather is fantastic. Adds that one square boundary is very short and could play a huge part. Tells that there are some grass patches but one area is a bit dry. Mentions the pacers will get help but overall it is a good batting surface.
Craig Ervine the skipper of Zimbabwe says that the surface looks fresh and dry and they would have batted as it might turn late on. Adds that he is fully recovered and ready to go in this crunch game. Also adds that they have played a lot of cricket in Harare and would not mind playing in Bulawayo as they have the experience and skills to adjust to different venues. Informs that they have got three changes.
Zeeshan Maqsood the skipper of Oman says that they will bowl first. Adds that they want to exploit the early movement and restrict Zimbabwe to a low total. Tells that they lost the last game but the attitude in the camp is positive and they are up for the challenge. Informs they have made one change.
Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi (WK), Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah (replaces Jay Odedra).
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie (WK), Craig Ervine (C) (replaces Innocent Kaia), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara (replaces Brad Evans), Blessing Muzarabani (replaces Tadiwanashe Marumani).
TOSS-: Oman have won the toss and elected to BOWL first
Oman on the other hand started the campaign with a real high and won the games that mattered the most for advancing into the next stage but has faltered a bit in the last couple of games losing heavily against Lanka and Scotland. The team depends a lot on skipper Zeeshan Maqsood and young left-armer Ayaan Khan as Kashyap Prajapati has fallen a bit in the recent games and Jatinder Singh is yet to find some form in Zimbabwe. Oman would need the batter to click well if they are to give any fight to Zimbabwe as they are coming into this game with a bundle load of confidence after scoring in excess of 400 in the last game. Can Oman pull off another upset in the tournament or will Zimbabwe keep up the party mood in the country? We'll find out in a while, stay tuned for toss and team updates.
The hosts Zimbabwe have been nothing but sensational as they have not let any opponent dominate them having won all of their group-stage games. Zimbabwe have a massive advantage over others as they have already carried 4 points to the Super Six stage. They have outclassed opponents with the bat and have not let anything slip away in the field and with the ball as well. The purple patch of Sean Williams has been a game-changer for the hosts while Sikandar Raza has turned up tremendously well with his all-round ability. The team would once again be relying on a clinical performance against an Associate Nation that is having a dream campaign of their own.
Hello and welcome to the first game of the Super Six as Zimbabwe faces off Oman at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. We are all set for the business end of the tournament as the road to India for ICC Cricket World Cup later this year ends with the top 2 from Super Six.
...MATCH DAY...
With the group stages completed in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, we move to the second phase of this tournament as the hunt for the last two teams to make it to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup intensifies. We started the tournament with 10 teams divided into 2 groups and now three teams from each group will compete in the Super Sixes to determine which two teams will make it to the mega event later this year. Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka topped their respective groups and will have four points each going into this round. The Netherlands and Scotland took second place respectively and will have two points apiece while West Indies and Oman became the final two teams to progress but will be on zero points. We focus our attention on match number 1 of this stage in which Group A table-toppers Zimbabwe lock horns against Oman who stood third in Group B at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe have used the home conditions to great effect to remain unbeaten in a tough group and will have the upper hand in their quest for a World Cup spot. In the first two games, it was the batters that dominated proceedings as they demolished Nepal and the Netherlands with ease. Their bowlers were not at their best leaving the batters large targets to chase down but they managed to achieve it with ease. Their third game was against the West Indies and many thought this game would decide which team would top the table. The batters did not have their best game but this time the bowlers stepped up and bowled their opponents on defending a par total. Their 304-run win against the USA helped confirm the top spot and they will be eager to continue the winning momentum in this crucial juncture. The batters have dominated the charts with their three senior players having an average of above 100. Sean Williams is the leading run-getter by a long way accumulating 390 runs at an average of 130 while Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine have both scored 218 runs at an average of 109. The skipper missed the last game due to a calf strain but is expected to lead his side in this match. Sikandar Raza has always been a world-class cricketer and he has shown it with his all-round abilities as he has claimed 8 wickets so far but it is Richard Ngarava who is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 10 scalps. Oman's qualification was courtesy of their good start to the campaign as they beat a much-fancied Ireland side and followed it up with a win against UAE. However, consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and Scotland condemned them to the third spot but they have managed to keep their hopes alive. The fact that they managed to reach the Super Sixes is already a massive accomplishment for a side that played its maiden ODI in 2019. They have not had one standout batter but there have been healthy contributions from the likes of Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, and Shoaib Khan. Bilal Khan has been the pick of the bowlers for their side as he has claimed a total of nine wickets with Fayyaz Butt and Jay Odedra chipping in with 6 and 5 wickets respectively. They have already managed to beat a Test-playing nation and will be hoping to end their two-game losing streak with a morale-boosting win here. Will they be able to pull off another upset? Or will Zimbabwe continue their unbeaten run in the tournament? We will find out soon.