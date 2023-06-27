Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Live Cricket Score And Updates
SL vs SCO World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Both Sri Lanka and Scotland have already qualified for the Super Six stage.
Sri Lanka have already qualified for Super Six stage in World Cup 2023 Qualifiers© Twitter
Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier LIVE: With a spot in the Super Six stage of the tournament already confirmed, Sri Lanka take on Scotland in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier on Tuesday. The Lankans defeated Ireland by a whopping margin of 133 runs in their last match to confirm their progression. Ireland's defeat also pushed Scotland into the Super 6 round. Zimbabwe, West Indies, Oman and Netherlands are the other teams to have reached the Super Six stage. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier between Sri Lanka and Scotland from Bulawayo:
Match 19, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jun 27, 2023
Play In Progress
SL
245/10 (49.3)
SCO
40/2 (7.1)
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Scotland won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.58
% chance to win
SL 67%
SCO 33%
Batsman
Christopher McBride
22 (24)
Richie Berrington
1* (4)
Bowler
Lahiru Kumara
21/1 (3.1)
Maheesh Theekshana
11/1 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SL vs SCO World Cup Qualifier LIVE
No run.
No run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Richie Berrington drives it through covers for a boundary.
Four leg byes! A huge shout for LBW but was looking touch high! Length ball, slanting on the pads, again good swing. Richie Berrington fails to flick and it goes off the pads past the keeper to fine leg.
Length and on the pads, tucked to square leg.
Wide! This is well wide of off. Richie Berrington slashes and misses.
Short in length and on the hips, swings away. Richie Berrington tries to fend it away but seems to miss. Kusal Mendis catches and appeals but the umpire feels there was no bat.
Full and outside off, stays low. McBride looks to defend but misses.
Fuller and outside off, it is knocked to cover for a single.
On off, Richie Berrington blocks.
Flat and outside off. Richie Berrington looks to push but draws his bat back quickly.
OUT! BOWLED! The middle pole has gone for a toss yet again! Tossed up on middle, it looked like will turn away but skids on. Brandon McMullen plays the wrong line, gets beaten on the outside edge and it hits the stumps.
Tossed up, outside off, pushed to point.
This is full and on off, McBride drives it to mid off.
On middle, kept out.
Length and on off, McBride defends.
On middle, blocked.
On off, kept out.
Wide! Length ball, way outside off. McBride swings and misses.
Angling on the pads, McBride keeps it out.