Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC World Cup Qualifiers Final: Live Cricket Score And Updates
SL vs NED ICC World Cup Qualifiers Final: Both Sri Lanka and Netherlands have already qualified for the ICC World Cup main round.
Sri Lanka take on Netherlands in ICC World Cup Qualifiers final© Twitter/ICC
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Final: With both vacant spots for the ODI World Cup in India filled, Sri Lanka take on Netherlands in the summit clash of the qualifying campaign, hoping to cap-off the tournament with a trophy under their belt. The Netherlands produced some enthralling results in this tournament, beating West Indies and Scotland en route sealing their spot in this year's ODI World Cup. Though the Dutch were beaten by the islanders when the two sides met last time in this tournament, anything can happen in the final. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live updates of the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Final from Harare:
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SL vs NED World Cup Qualifiers Final
Both the sides have given their best so far and have some great power hitters in their side. While Nissanka and Karunaratne have been great for the Lankans, it was Bas de Leede for the Dutch who booked their spot in the finale. The latter is dangerous with the ball as well. For the Lankans, it is Hasaranga and Theekshana who have been doing the magic. Which side will get over the line in this fierce game? Let's find out. Toss and team news to follow shortly...
Hello and a warm welcome folks! We have finally arrived to the doomsday. After enormous heartbreaks, upsets and sorrows, it all comes down to these two sides - Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. Both the sides have the tickets to India but the only question in this grand finale is that WHO WILL WIN?
... MATCH DAY ...
It is now time for the Finals in the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. In this match, Sri Lanka will be locking horns against Netherlands. Although, there is hardly any stake in this match, as both the teams have been qualified for the main-event which will take place in India later this year. Sri Lanka have been the dominant side throughout the qualification round and would certainly be hoping to end their campaign on a positive note. For Sri Lanka, it was their bowling that caused plenty of problems to the opposition side. Nonetheless, it was Pathum Nissanka who did the talking with the bat against West Indies when he smacked a 113-ball 104. Netherlands, on the other hand, have completed the job they came here for. Making it to the World Cup isn't easy but the Dutch side was able to win against all odds and now have an opportunity to perform on the grandest stage of them all. In their previous match against Scotland, it was the heroics of Bas de Leede with both bat and ball which helped Netherlands to get over the line and seal their spot for the main event. Both the teams, will use this final game to master their strategy and we could even see some changes from either sides coming into the match. Who will walk away with the bragging rights? We shall find out together.