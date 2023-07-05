Story ProgressBack to home
Oman vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier: Live Cricket Score And Updates
WI vs OMN World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Both West Indies and Oman are already out of the qualification race.
West Indies take on Oman in World Cup Qualifier
With their campaign done and dusted, a downtrodden West Indies team takes on Oman in a Super Six match of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Wednesday. For the first time since the start of the Cricket World Cup, West Indies will not be participating in this year's edition, having been already knocked out of the race. Oman, on the other hand, are also out of the reckoning have accumulated zero wins in the Super Six stage of the tournament. The match is all about salvaging some pride for the two teams. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between West Indies and Oman from Harare:
Aqib Ilyas says it is an honor to play against West Indies. Adds they have played good cricket till now and are looking forward to this match. Reckons it is a big stage and a chance to showcase their skills. Informs Jay Odedra comes in for Fayyaz Butt.
Shai Hope says they have a lot to prove and want to finish the tournament strongly. Adds they have to improve and be disciplined with the ball. Informs Keacy Carty comes in for Shamarh Brooks.
Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas (C), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (WK), Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein.
TOSS - West Indies have won the toss and will BOWL first!
Hello and welcome to match number 7 in the Super Sixes where we see West Indies take on Oman. A match that can be called a dead rubber as these two teams are sitting in the bottom half of the table with not much on stake. One of the contenders to seal the top two spot, West Indies have already realized that it's a long dark tunnel from hereon but the pressure might have just eased a bit away right now, knowing where they stand. Oman on the other hand were inconsistent with the ball and that prove to be their negative side. West Indies are favourites to win here. Can Oman exit the tournament with a win? We will find out soon. Toss next...
...MATCH DAY...
We are nearing the end of the Super Six stage of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, and it is now time for match number 7, which sees the West Indies take on Oman at the Harare Sports Club. As far as the qualification scenarios are concerned, no wins for either of these teams in the Super Six so far have meant they are out of contention to seal a spot at the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. With this being the last game of Oman’s campaign, they will look to exit on a high, whereas the West Indies would want to finish strong by winning the remaining two games. In Oman’s last outing against the Netherlands, they were handed a 74-run defeat (DLS method) by Scott Edwards and Co. Having opted to bowl first under favourable conditions, Oman bowlers were unable to make good use of those conditions and were taken to the cleaners by the Dutch batters. After a mediocre effort in the field, it was a promising batting display headlined by a maiden ODI ton from Ayaan Khan. However, it proved to be too steep a mountain to climb for the Asian side. In the 6 games played so far, Ayaan Khan has stood out with the bat, with handy contributions from Kashyap Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas. In the bowling department, pacers Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt have been the chief wreckers but have not found much support from the spinners in the middle overs. On the other hand, the West Indies are having a forgettable campaign and suffered their third loss on the bounce against Scotland in the previous encounter. Having put into bat first, the West Indies were off to a shaky start and could never really recover from those early blows. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 181. With not a big total to defend, Jason Holder did give them an early breakthrough, but the rest of the bowling unit was unable to capitalise on that scalp. With the bat, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran have done the bulk of the scoring for the West Indies but have been let down by the other batters. Alzarri Joseph has been impressive with the new ball, while in the spin department, Akeal Hosein has been their go-to bowler. Will the West Indies manage to inflict another defeat on Oman? Or will it be Oman that bow out of the tournament by causing an upset? We will find out soon enough.