With their campaign done and dusted, a downtrodden West Indies team takes on Oman in a Super Six match of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Wednesday. For the first time since the start of the Cricket World Cup, West Indies will not be participating in this year's edition, having been already knocked out of the race. Oman, on the other hand, are also out of the reckoning have accumulated zero wins in the Super Six stage of the tournament. The match is all about salvaging some pride for the two teams. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates from the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between West Indies and Oman from Harare: