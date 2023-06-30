Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Live Cricket Score And Updates
NED vs SL World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Sri Lanka look to go top of points table with win over Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier LIVE:En route sealing their berth in the main round of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, Sri Lanka take on Netherlands in the second Super Sixes match of the campaign in Bulawayo on Friday. Of the six teams that are in contention to qualify for the main round, Sri Lanka occupy the second spot with 2 wins in 2 matches. A victory over Netherlands would take them to the top of the points table. The Dutch, on the other hand, have one win in 2 matches that see them placed 4th on the points table. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the ICC World Cup 2023 Super 6 Qualifier match between Netherlands and Sri Lanka from Bulawayo:
Netherlands (PLAYING XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt.
Sri Lanka (PLAYING XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.
TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and ELECTED TO BAT!
We have nbow moved into the business end of the qualifiers and now every game is a must-win. Two sides who excelled in the previous stage will be taking on each other. Sri Lanka will be fighting it out against Netherlands. Despite their current form, the ducth will be termed as underdgos in this one but they are well and truly capable of causing an upset. They enter this game on the back of beating the Windies, can they beat the Lankans too? We will find out.
... MATCH DAY ...
We are at the business end of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, and there is a lot at stake now as there is going to be a frantic scuffle for the last two spots to participate in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup that will be played in India later this year. We have six teams left in contention and we focus our attention on match 2 of the Super Sixes where Group B table-toppers Sri Lanka will lock horns against Netherlands who stood second in Group A in an exciting clash at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The Lankans have been one of the best teams in the tournament as they remain unbeaten so far and their players have shown good form in all the matches. However, they cannot take Netherlands lightly as they are coming into this game after a morale-boosting victory over West Indies that too in the Super-over where Logan van Beek was their hero with both the bat and the ball in hand. Sri Lanka have strolled through the group stages registering massive wins against all their opponents in the four games they have played so far. They beat UAE by 175 runs before registering a 10-wicket win against Oman and followed that up by beating Ireland by a margin of 133 runs. They suffered a slight scare in their previous fixture against Scotland as they were bowled out on 245 but the bowlers were outstanding and managed to register a 82-run victory. Dimuth Karunaratne is their leading run-getter with 223 runs having scored 1 hundred and 2 half-centuries with handy contributions from Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Charith Asalanka. Wanindu Hasaranga looks to be at the peak of his powers as he has managed to claim 18 wickets in four games which is 8 more than any other player in the competition and recently equaled the record for three consecutive 5-wicket hauls in ODIs held by the legendary Waqar Younis. Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana have chipped in with six wickets each and they are part of a bowling unit that is yet to be exploited by their opponents. Netherlands did not get off to the best of starts in the tournament as they lost to Zimbabwe despite scoring an excess of 300 runs. The bowling attack looked completely toothless but two comfortable wins against USA and Nepal got them back on track. Their previous fixture against West Indies was one for the record books as they tied the match by chasing 374 runs and won the Super-over with ease which put them in second position above the Windies. Scott Edwards and Max O'Dowd have done the chunk of the scoring with Teja Nidamanuru and Vikramjit Singh also among the runs. Their bowling contingent looks weak with their all-rounders Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek leading the wicket-taking charts for their side and will need to be at their best against a strong team. This clash is bound to have people rubbing their hands in anticipation and it is to be seen if Netherlands can pull off yet another coup. Which side of the fence are you sitting on?