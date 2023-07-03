NED vs OMA, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live Updates:Netherlands will be taking on Oman in the Super Six match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Netherlands will be coming to this clash after facing a 21-run defeat against Sri Lanka in their previous match. On the other hand, Oman faced a defeat by 14 runs against Zimbabwe. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)