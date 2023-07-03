Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs Oman, World Cup Qualifiers Super Six, Live Score Updates
NED vs OMA, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live: Netherlands will be taking on Oman in the Super Six match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday
NED vs OMA, World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Live Updates:Netherlands will be taking on Oman in the Super Six match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Netherlands will be coming to this clash after facing a 21-run defeat against Sri Lanka in their previous match. On the other hand, Oman faced a defeat by 14 runs against Zimbabwe. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
Super Sixes - Match 5, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jul 03, 2023
Rain Stoppage
NED
8/0 (3.5)
OMA
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Oman won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.09
% chance to win
NED 59%
OMA 41%
Batsman
Vikramjit Singh
4 (12)
Max O'Dowd
4* (11)
Bowler
Bilal Khan
7/0 (2)
Kaleemullah
1/0 (1.5)
UPDATE - 12.48 pm IST (7.18 pm GMT) - Bad news folks! We have a stoppage here as the rain gods have arrived. The ground staff is onto the field with the covers as the players and the umpire stride out of the ground. It seems to be a slight drizzle and there does not seem to be much urgency around. Should be a passing shower and we should have some action soon. Stay tuned for further updates.
Gets the ball to nip back in and on a good length from just outside off. Max O'Dowd does not get his bat on this and is hit high on the pads. An appeal from the bowler but the umpire remains unmoved.
On a good length this time and outside the off pole. Max O'Dowd defends this towards cover.
Continues bowling on a good length and outside off. Vikramjit Singh hits this on the up through cover for a run.
Cuts the batter into half! This is on a good length and at the stumps, gets a vicious swing inwards. Vikramjit Singh pushes at this and gets beaten on the inside edge.
Bowls this in line with the stumps and on a good length. Vikramjit Singh gets forward and defends.
Gets the outside edge of the bat once again! This is on a good length and slightly wide outside off. Vikramjit Singh pushes at this and the ball goes off the outside half of the bat towards third man for one more.
Strays onto the pads on a good length. Max O'Dowd tucks this towards square leg and sets off for a run.
Pitches outside leg on a fullish length. Max O'Dowd looks to flick this away but misses and gets hit on the pads. A stifled appeal by the Oman players but the umpire remains unmoved.
Goes full this time and in line with the stumps. Max O'Dowd clips this towards mid-wicket.
Angles this into the stumps on a good length. Vikramjit Singh looks to block but gets an outside edge through gully for another run.
Bilal Khan bowls this on a good length and outside off. Max O'Dowd dabs this past point and picks up a single.
A maiden over to start off by Kaleemullah! This is bowled slightly wider outside off and on a fullish length. Vikramjit Singh strokes this to the right of mid off but cannot take a run.
Continues bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Vikramjit Singh taps this towards the mid off fielder.
Delivers this in line with the stumps and on a good length. Vikramjit Singh gets a good stride forward and keeps the ball out.
Pulls his length back a fraction and serves this outside off. Vikramjit Singh gets on his toes and pushes this towards mid off.
Bowls this one full and just outside the off stump. Vikramjit Singh knocks this towards the cover fielder.
Kaleemullah bowls this on a good length and pitching outside leg. Vikramjit Singh dabs this towards mid-wicket.
Kaleemullah will bowl from the other end.
Attacks the stumps once again and on a good length. Max O'Dowd tucks this towards mid-wicket. Just three runs from the first over.