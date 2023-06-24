Netherlands vs Nepal, World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Score And Updates
Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifiers Live Updates: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl against Nepal in an ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on Saturday. Both the sides have two points each to their credit. While Netherlands have played two games, winning the one and losing the other, Nepal have played three, winning one and losing two. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (w/c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi
NED vs NEP, WC Qualifiers Live Updates
No run.
Fullish delivery, around off, Bhim Sharki drives it crisply but straight to cover.
Left alone once again by Bhim Sharki as the ball is on a good length and well outside off.
On a hard length and outside off, Bhim Sharki withdraws his bat and leaves the ball alone.
WIDE! Sprays it too full and wide outside off, Bhim Sharki looks to squeeze this one but misses. Wided.
Banged in short and on off, Kushal Bhurtel opens the bat face and runs it down to third man for a single.
Serves it just outside off, on a good length, Kushal Bhurtel shoulders arms.
Going away, outside off, on a good length, Bhim Sharki is happy to let the ball pass.
Pulls his length back and bowls it on off, Bhim Sharki stays on the back foot and keeps it out on the off side.
Full and around off, Bhim Sharki pushes with a straight bat towards mid off.
Another one in the channel outside off, a hint of inward movement, Bhim Sharki watchfully leaves the ball alone.
Beaten! Back of a length and shaping away, outside off, Bhim Sharki hangs back to defend but the ball goes past his outside edge.
Hurls it outside off, on a length, Bhim Sharki works it along the ground towards gully.
Serves it on a good length and outside off, Kushal Bhurtel pushes at the delivery with hard hands. Luckily for him, the ball drops just short of Shariz Ahmad at backward point.
Back of a length and moving away, outside off, Bhim Sharki reaches out and guides it past gully for a single.
A bit fullish and shaping away, outside off, Bhim Sharki digs this one out to backward point.
Fuller this time and outside off, Bhim Sharki gets down the track and pushes it to cover-point.
Another short delivery, a hint of away movement, outside off, Bhim Sharki ducks and lets the ball go through to the keeper.
Banged in short and on middle, Bhim Sharki fends this one a bit awkwardly on the leg side.
Goes full now and on off, Kushal Bhurtel clips it straight to Max O'Dowd at mid on.