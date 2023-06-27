ICC announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The defending champions England will take on the runners-up of the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament in Ahmedabad. The most-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. After a lot of debate regarding the venues, the schedule has finally been announced as Pakistan Cricket Board had made certain requests with the ICC. On their request, the second semi-final of the tournament has been kept in Kolkata and they will be playing their first match on October 6 against the team of Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan's full schedule at ODI World Cup 2023:

Pakistan vs Qualifier 1, October 6- Hyderabad

Pakistan vs Qualifier 2, October 12- Hyderabad

Pakistan vs India, October 15- Ahmedabad

Pakistan vs Australia, October 20- Bengaluru

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, October 23- Chennai

Pakistan vs South Africa, October 27- Chennai

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, October 31- Kolkata

Pakistan vs New Zealand, November 4- Bengaluru

Pakistan vs England, November 12- Kolkata

Important Points To Note:

If the West Indies qualify, they will be Q1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers.

If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata

The last time India and Pakistan met each other in the 50-over World Cup, was in 2019 at Old Trafford with India posting a posting a massive total of 336/5, with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring a brilliant 113-ball 140 to decimate the opponents.