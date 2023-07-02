Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga was reprimanded on Saturday for a code of conduct breach during Friday's cricket World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands. In a statemen, the International Cricket Council said Hasaranga was found to have broken the code relating to the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match." "The incident occurred after Hasaranga was dismissed, when on return to the pavilion, he hit the boundary skirtings with his bat in an aggressive manner", the ICC statement explained.

Hasaranga admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

In Friday's match, Maheesh Theekshana and Hasaranga spun through the Dutch batting as Sri Lanka eked out a 21-run victory in the opening Super Six game for both teams.

The victory kept Sri Lanka tied at the top of the standings with hosts and Sunday's opponents Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifying tournament and on course for one of two places in India.

One demerit point has been added to Hasaranga's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his number of demerit points to two.

