Injuries to Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis have forced Australia to call up Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh as cover ahead of their semi-final match against World Cup 2019 hosts England . Khawaja injured his left hamstring and retired-hurt before coming to bat towards the end during Australia's last league match against South Africa, which they lost by 10 runs. Stoinis' old side problem, which forced him to sit out of Australia's league matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, surfaced again. Both Wade and Marsh are already in England with the touring Australia A team.

Marsh links up with the group for a second time as cover for Stoinis, who missed Australia's wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka before returning against Bangladesh.

Both Khawaja and Stoinis will undergo scans on their injuries but, in the meantime, Wade and Marsh will leave the Australia A group currently in Sussex, southern England.

Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted Khawaja was unlikely to recover in time for the rest of the tournament when he spoke after the South Africa defeat -- a result that cost his side first place in the 10-team group stage.

"Australia A arrived at Arundel for today's (Sunday's) four-day clash with Sussex short two players after wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade and all-rounder Mitch Marsh were called up as cover to Australia's World Cup squad," a Cricket Australia statement read.

"The injury setbacks to Usman Khawaja (hamstring) and Marcus Stoinis (side) suffered in Australia's dramatic loss to South Africa in Manchester has seen the selectors draft in Wade and Marsh.

"They left Brighton this morning for Birmingham, the destination of Australia's blockbuster semi-final show with tournament hosts England on Thursday.

"Both Khawaja and Stoinis are set to undergo scans today before their future in the World Cup is determined, with both players still officially a part of Australia's 15-man Cup squad at this stage.

"However, it appears Khawaja's hamstring injury looks likely to rule the left-hander out for the rest of Australia's campaign."

Australia will face England in the semi-final 2 of World Cup 2019 on July 11 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

(With AFP inputs)