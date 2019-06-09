India made a huge statement of intent by registering the highest-ever total in a World Cup match against Australia . Shikhar Dhawan hit a classy century (117 off 109 balls) while Virat Kohli scored a fluent 82 off 77 balls as India posted a mammoth 352 for five. In the middle of all the carnage at The Oval in London was a MS Dhoni cameo with the former India captain chipping in with 27 off 14 balls to push India past the 350-run mark . During the knock, MS Dhoni showcased his hitting power by a smashing a huge six off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the 49th over that left Virat Kohli, batting at the other end, stunned.

Starc tried to cramp Dhoni for room by angling his 143kph delivery into the pads. But MS Dhoni was up to the task and used the angle to good effect and smashing Starc over deep square leg for a massive six.

Here is Virat Kohli's reaction to MS Dhoni six:

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan led the Indian charge after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted -- a decision he said was a "no-brainer" given the sunny conditions in south London.

Virat Kohli also came out all guns blazing to smash 82 and combine with Hardik Pandya for a 81-run third-wicket stand that saw the pair pummel world champions Australia's bowlers.

The left-handed Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls and shared an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma (57) that set the tone for the innings.

India's total meant Australia were left needing to surpass Ireland's 329 for seven against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.