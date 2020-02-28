 
Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 28 February 2020 17:02 IST

Women's T20 World Cup: India, who have already qualified for the semifinals, face Sri Lanka in their final Group A match on Saturday.

Womens T20 World Cup, India vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women's T20 World: India are unbeaten in the tournament so far. © AFP

A semifinal berth secured, the unbeaten Indian women's cricket team would look to address some of its batting issues in the final Group A match against Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Saturday. The Indian team has been on a roll, having easily sealed their semifinal berth with wins over defending champions Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semifinal race following two losses so far. While India beat hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday. And come Saturday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to end its group engagements on a high when it takes on the islanders.

When is the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on February 29, Saturday.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

  • India face Sri Lanka in a Women's T20 World Cup match on Saturday
  • India have already have qualified for the semifinals
  • India have won all three of their matches in the tournament so far
