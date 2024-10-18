West Indies vs New Zealand Women LIVE Updates: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah. West Indies will be aiming for their first final since they lifted the Women's T20 World Cup trophy in 2016, while New Zealand will be aiming to end their 14-year-wait to reach a final, having last done so in the second edition in 2010. With record six-time champions Australia out of the way after their semi-final defeat, every remaining side will be fancying their chances of lifting the crown. These two sides met in the semi-final in 2016, when West Indies went on to win the whole tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

