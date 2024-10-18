Story ProgressBack to home
WI vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
WI vs NZ 2nd Semi Final LIVE Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the second semi-final in Sharjah.
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd Semi Final, 2024 T20 World Cup LIVE Updates© ICC
West Indies vs New Zealand Women LIVE Updates: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah. West Indies will be aiming for their first final since they lifted the Women's T20 World Cup trophy in 2016, while New Zealand will be aiming to end their 14-year-wait to reach a final, having last done so in the second edition in 2010. With record six-time champions Australia out of the way after their semi-final defeat, every remaining side will be fancying their chances of lifting the crown. These two sides met in the semi-final in 2016, when West Indies went on to win the whole tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates, West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd Semi Final, straight from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah:
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
WI-W vs NZ-W, 2nd SF, Women's T20 WC LIVE
PITCH REPORT - Lydia Greenway is inspecting the deck. She says that there is a nice breeze and the temperatures are a bit cooler from the start of the tournament. Informs that pitch 5 is being used which was used on the first day of the tournament. Anjum Chopra joins her and says that there is a nice green cover and the pitch is well rested as well.
Hayley Matthews, the captain of West Indies Women says that they wanted to bow anyway as they have done well chasing in this tournament. Adds that everyone in the dressing room is hungry and they want to take the last two steps. Mentions that it is good to see the teams from the middle of the groups making it here which shows that the world game is growing. Informs Stafanie Taylor is back in the side and Chedean Nation misses out.
Sophie Devine, the skipper of New Zealand Women want runs on the board. Adds that the schedule has been kind for them and they have been able to train and implement a few different things that might be useful in this game. Informs that it is the same team and are looking forward to start from scratch.
West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (In place of Chedean Nation), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.
New Zealand Women (Unchanged Playing XI) - Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (WK), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.
TOSS - Hayley Matthews flips the coin and Sophie Devine correctly calls 'Heads'. New Zealand Women have elected to BAT first.
As the coin flip approaches, the tension and excitement are building rapidly. With two top-quality teams eager to fight for a place in the final, we're in for a thrilling showdown. If the West Indies Women make it through, they could become the only team besides Australia to win the title twice. On the other hand, if New Zealand Women secures a spot, we’re guaranteed a new champion. So, who are you backing? Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
West Indies Women had to battle hard through the group stages. After a heavy opening defeat to South Africa, they bounced back with three consecutive wins. Their standout moment came when they ended a 13-match losing streak against England in a virtual knockout. This victory was extra special as it marked Hayley Matthews' 100th T20I, and she led her side back to where they belonged. The return of Deandra Dottin has been crucial, as she thrives in high-pressure moments with both bat and ball. Although their middle order has been inconsistent, Qiana Joseph did impress with a match-winning knock after getting promoted in the last game. However, the bowling has been good with Karishma Ramharack and Afy Fletcher expertly exploiting the spin-friendly conditions. A key factor for them has been their six-hitting ability, smashing 12 sixes in the group stages - far outstripping others as no one even hit 5, making them dangerous in the low-scoring conditions of the UAE.
The White Ferns kicked off their campaign in style, dominating India in a convincing win. Despite a setback against Australia, they bounced back impressively, winning their next two matches to secure a semi-final spot. Sophie Devine’s leadership has been outstanding, and both her and Suzie Bates' vast experience will be crucial in this high-stakes match. Melie Kerr’s all-round brilliance has added great balance, while Rosemary Mair and Eden Carson have excelled in leading the pace and spin attacks respectively. Coming into the tournament with a poor run of form, New Zealand now finds themselves just two wins away from potentially becoming the first New Zealand team, across any format and gender, to lift a World Cup.
West Indies Women return to the semi-finals for the first time since 2018, and guess who they knocked out on their title-winning run back in 2016? That’s right, New Zealand Women. However, back in 2010, it was the Kiwis who emerged victorious against the Windies in the semis. But this time around, the stakes are different, and no one saw these two sides making it this far. Yet, cricket is a game full of surprises. The heavyweights - Australia, India, and England have all been knocked out. New Zealand, runners-up in the inaugural edition in 2009, have impressed in the group stages, and they’ll be confident of reaching their first final in 15 long years.
And then there were three! In an unforgettable moment last night, South Africa Women shattered Australia's dominance to secure their spot in a second consecutive T20 World Cup final. Now, the burning question remains - who will step up to face them in the ultimate showdown? Will the epitome of 'So close, yet so far', New Zealand Women finally seize their moment of glory, or will the 2016 champions, West Indies Women, reclaim their place at the top? Only time will reveal the answer. A warm welcome to all as we gear up for the 2nd Semi-Final of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium!
... MATCH DAY ...
The stage is set as the top four teams in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 battle it out for eternal glory in the semi-final stage of the competition. In the second semi-final, the table toppers from Group B, West Indies Women will take on Group A's runners-up, New Zealand Women in Sharjah as both sides look to secure a passage in the Final. West Indies Women journey to the semi-final has been nothing sort of a miracle as they pulled off a thunderous victory against the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup winners, England Women in their final group game, sending their opponents packing out of the tournament as well. New Zealand Women on the other hand defeated India Women in their first clash and then a couple of other Asian power houses, losing only to their Trans-Tasmanian rivals Australia Women in the process. Talking more about the teams, it was not an ideal start for West Indies Women as they were hammered by South Africa who won that match by 10 wickets. However, the women from the Caribbean recovered quickly and notched up a couple comprehensive wins against the likes of Scotland and Bangladesh to get that net run rate in the positive and when the do-or-die game came against England, skipper Hayley Matthews led from the front and with the support of Qiana Joseph and Deandra Dottin with the bat, chased down 140-plus runs with a couple of overs to go. New Zealand Women on the other hand came into the T20 World Cup having lost 10 T20 matches in a row but a monumental performance against India in their first game saw the tables turn. They did get bundled out for just 88 runs against the Aussies but put on a couple of commanding performances with the ball against Sri Lanka and especially Pakistan to make their way into the knockout stage of the competition. The likes of Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr will be key for the success of White Ferns and overall it should be an engrossing watch as two teams from opposite parts of the globe look to keep their dream alive of lifting the coveted trophy. Who are you backing for the win?