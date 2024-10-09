Updated Women's T20 World Cup Points Table: The Indian women's cricket team finally showed great intent as they thrashed Sri Lanka by massive 82 runs in their third match of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. After losing to New Zealand in the first match, things had become tricky for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. But with back-to-back wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the side's semi-final chances have received a boost. Before the match against Sri Lanka, India were fourth in Group A with two points from two matches and a run-rate of -1.217. (Women's T20 World Cup points table)

After the win against Sri Lanka, India have climbed up to the second position in the table with four points from three matches and a run-rate of +0.576.

Earlier, a 98-run opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, along with a blistering knock from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, propelled India to 172/3 in their Group A Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday.

Smriti Mandhana scored her fifty off 36 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and a maximum, while her partner Shafali Verma played an anchor role, scoring 43 off 40 balls with four boundaries.

The Indian team reached their fifty in just 7 overs and were 78 for no loss after 10 overs.

The brilliant partnership was broken in the form of a run-out, with Mandhana departing in the 12.4 overs. Shortly after, Shafali was dismissed by Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu for 43.

India reached their hundred in 13.2 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a quick 16 off 10 balls, including two boundaries, but was dismissed by Ama Kanchana, leaving India at 128/3.

They reached 150 in 18.3 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came in at number three and scored an unbeaten 52 off 27 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and a six.

Her innings helped the Indian team surpass the 170 mark.

The key bowlers for Sri Lanka were Athapaththu, who took one wicket for 34 runs in her four overs, and Ana Kanchana, who finished with figures of 1/29.

