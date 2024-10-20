South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Telecast: South Africa are all set to face New Zealand in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday in Dubai. New Zealand's women's team had won the ODI World Cup back in 2000 but none of the current squad members were part of that historic title triumph. Before this event began, New Zealand were in the trenches having lost 10 matches on the trot in the format but under Devine this bunch, comprising of the venerable Suzie Bates and the assuring Amelia Kerr, has done wonders, bringing the side in contention for the ultimate prize.

South Africa on the other side will be equally determined to complete the unfinished business as they had lost the 2023 World Cup final to Australia at home. They have an opportunity to erase painful memories as they had lost by a mere 19 runs in the close contest.

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup final match take place?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup final match will take place on October 20 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup final match be held?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup final match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup final match start?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup final match will start at 7:30 PM IST (7 PM toss).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup final match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup final match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup final match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)