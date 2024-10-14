Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women Live Telecast: New Zealand look to seal Women's T20 World Cup semi-final as they take on Pakistan in the final match of Group A, in Dubai on Monday. The White Ferns recovered from a heavy defeat against Australia and registered an important eight-wicket win against Sri Lanka to remain strong contenders. Following Australia's win over India on Sunday, New Zealand only need a point to advance to the semi-finals. Pakistan, on the other hand, have an outside chance to make it to the semi-finals. India would also be rooting for Pakistan, despite knowing that a big win for them could confirm their exit from the tournament. (Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women Live Updates)

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Monday, October 14.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)