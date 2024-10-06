India Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE Telecast: India women's cricket team will be squaring off against Pakistan in their next Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match on Sunday in Dubai. An early 58-run defeat to New Zealand on Friday has not just dented India's chances of entering the semifinals of the ICC showpiece, but it certainly has pushed them to a tight corner. India's run-rate currently stands at a poor -2.99 and it makes big victories mandatory for them in the remaining three matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was wretched in all three departments of the game against the Kiwis in its World Cup opener, and India now need a reversal within 24 hours. It's tough but that is the path they have to tread against Pakistan, high on confidence after beating a strong Sri Lanka in the first match on Thursday.

Here are the details of India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match -

When will the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on Sunday, October 6.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss for the game will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)