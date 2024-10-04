India vs New Zealand LIVE Telecast: India and New Zealand both will be kicking off their 2024 T20 World Cup campaigns on Friday with a game against each other. Both the teams must be eager to register a victory in the opening match as there is very less margin for error in Group A that the sides belong to. Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other teams in Group A that is being termed as the group of death in the tournament. The head-to-head record between the two teams is a worry for India as the side has managed to win only 4 of the 13 encounters, while losing 9.

Here are the details of India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match -

When will the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on Friday, October 4.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss for the game will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)