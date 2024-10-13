India Women vs Australia Women LIVE Telecast: Two competition heavyweights go head-to-head as India take on defending champions Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah. India's first-up loss to New Zealand means they desperately need a victory here to boost their chances of making it to the knockout stages. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side currently sits second in the points table, while Australia are all but through to semi-finals after winning their first three games. While India could lose this and still qualify, a win will give them the best chance as it will draw them level with Australia on six points and give their net run rate a boost.

Where will the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Sunday, October 13.

When will the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)