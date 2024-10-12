India are set to take on Australia in their final group game at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on October 13. Australia are all but through to the semi-finals but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has its fate hanging on its own hands. Apart from these two teams, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan form the Group A. The top two sides will make it to the knockouts. Sri Lanka are already eliminated from the tournament after losing their first three matches but the rest four teams are still in contention for two semi-final spots from the group.

Here is how India can make it to the semi-finals -

Scnenario 1: India beat Australia by a huge margin

India need to beat Australia by such a massive margin in the game that their Net Run Rate goes past that of the six-time champions. Such a case will confirm India of a semi-final entry with 6 points.

Scnenario 2: India beat Australia by a small margin

If India beat Australia but fail to surpass their NRR, they would need New Zealand to either lose one of their matches. If New Zealand win both their games, India would need both of New Zealand's victories to come by such small margins that the White Ferns' NRR remains less than that of Harmanpreet Kaur and co.

Scnenario 3: India vs Australia gets abandoned

Advertisement

In this case, India will reach to 5 points while Australia will make it to the semi-finals with 7 points to their credit. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would then want New Zealand to lose one of its remaining two matches. If the White Ferns win a game and their other match gets abandoned, India's NRR needs to be more than that of New Zealand to enter the semi-finals.

Scenario 4: India lose to Australia

If India lose to Australia, the latter team will advance to the semi-finals. In this case, the Harmanpreet-led side would want New Zealand to lose to Sri Lanka by a huge margin, and then beat Pakistan by a small gap. Such a case will see India advance to the semi-final on the basis of a better NRR than New Zealand's.