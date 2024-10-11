Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Australia vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup, Live Updates: Australia will be squaring off against Pakistan in their next Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Group A match on Friday
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Updates Women's T20 World Cup
Australia vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup, Live Updates: Australia will be squaring off against Pakistan in their next Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Group A match on Friday in Dubai. The defending champions will be coming to this after thrashing New Zealand by 60 runs in their previous match. On the other hand. Pakistan faced a shocking six-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India. They will now aim to register a big win against Australia, in order to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. This game will be a crucial one for Team India as the result of this match will determine India's position in the semis. (Live Scorecard)
With each game, the competition in Group A is growing tougher and more intense. Now, as we approach match 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Australia Women will face Pakistan Women in a crucial showdown. Both teams will be determined to seize these all-important two points as the race for advancement becomes increasingly fierce. Australia Women stand as the only undefeated team in Group A, with 4 points to their name, a clear reflection of their strength as defending champions. Pakistan Women, meanwhile, are coming off a defeat after a strong opening win, making it even more crucial for them to clinch victory here. However, getting past Australia will be anything but easy! The experience and depth of the Australian side has proven invaluable, as evidenced by their strong performances in challenging conditions across both games. With the top three batters shouldering the bulk of the run-scoring, the middle order has yet to face pressure, but their contribution will be key in providing that extra edge to set them apart. The bowling unit, led by Megan Schutt and Sophie Molineux, has been exceptional, though they might face a new challenge at this different venue. Australia may opt for an extra spin option, as they did in the previous match, but don’t be surprised if Darcie Brown returns to strengthen the pace attack. On the other hand, Pakistan Women enter this game after a tough loss against arch-rivals India and now face the daunting task of overcoming an in-form Australian side. However, they have the potential to turn the tide, especially with their strong bowling attack, which could be pivotal in shaping the outcome of this match. While their batting has been decent, it has largely relied on contributions from Nida Dar and skipper Fatima Sana Khan, who have worked hard to post competitive totals. For Pakistan to challenge Australia, the top order must step up, and the team will need to play out of their skin. Fatima Sana Khan has led the bowling unit brilliantly, but Sadia Iqbal could prove to be the most dangerous bowler to watch out for in this crucial encounter. With so much on the line, this clash promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams aim to strengthen their positions in a fiercely competitive points table.