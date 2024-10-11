Australia vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup, Live Updates: Australia will be squaring off against Pakistan in their next Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Group A match on Friday in Dubai. The defending champions will be coming to this after thrashing New Zealand by 60 runs in their previous match. On the other hand. Pakistan faced a shocking six-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India. They will now aim to register a big win against Australia, in order to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. This game will be a crucial one for Team India as the result of this match will determine India's position in the semis. (Live Scorecard)