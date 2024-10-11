Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: Australia are all set to face Pakistan in their next Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday in Dubai. This game will be crucial one as the result of this match will affect the semi-final scenario. The defending champions will be coming to this after thrashing New Zealand by 60 runs in their previous match. After posting a tournament high 148-8 in their 20 overs with Beth Mooney top-scoring with 40, Australia stifled the New Zealand batters who folded for just 88 in 19.2 overs.

On the other hand. Pakistan faced a shocking six-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India. They will now aim to register a big win against Australia, in order to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

When will the Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on Friday, October 11.

Where will the Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match start?

The Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss for the game will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)