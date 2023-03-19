It was a special innings from Sophie Devine as the New Zealand batter slammed 99 off just 36 deliveries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a comfortable victory over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter on Saturday. Devine's innings had 9 fours and 8 massive sixes with one of the maximums going for 94 meters. The shot left everyone in the RCB dressing room stunned and the celebrations quickly went viral on social media. Devine stitched together a 125-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana as RCB climb the fourth spot in the points table with two wins.

Chasing 189 runs, RCB was off to an explosive start. Openers Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana showed no mercy on Gujarat Giants bowlers, smashing them across the boundary line or into the stands whenever the opportunity presented. Devine was more aggressive of both batters.

Devine went bersek in the second over, smashing Ashleigh Gardner for dot,6,4,4,6,4 and 24 runs came in the over. RCB was at 37/0 at this stage.

Such was the carnage unleashed by RCB batters that the side crossed 50-run mark in just 3.4 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, RCB was at 77/0, with Devine (36*) and Mandhana (32*) unbeaten at the crease.

Devine brought up her half-century in just 20 balls and it consisted six fours and four sixes.

While Mandhana hit some big shots from the other end, she played the anchor role to let Devine express herself and play with freedom.

RCB crossed the 100-run mark in just eight overs.

Devine smashed Tanuja Kanwar for three sixes and a four in the ninth over. RCB got 25 runs from the ninth over. RCB was at 125/0 in 9 overs, with Devine at 78 in just 26 balls, consisting of seven fours and seven sixes.

In the battle of skippers, Sneh Rana emerged superior, dismissing Smriti for 37 of 31 balls. Her knock consisted of five fours and a six. RCB was finally one wicket down at 125 runs.

At the end of 10 overs, RCB was at 131/1, with Devine (79*) joined by Ellyse Perry, who announced her arrival with a stylish boundary on her very first ball.

Devine continued to hit big. RCB crossed the 150-run mark in 11.1 overs.

Devine was dismissed for 99 of 36 balls, missing out on a well-deserved ton. She was dismissed by Kim Garth and caught by Ashwani Kumari. Her knock had nine fours and eight sixes. RCB was 157/2 in 11.5 overs.

Heather Knight was next up on the crease.

Knight and Perry took RCB to a memorable win. RCB finished their innings at 189/2 in 15.3 overs, with Perry (19*) and Knight (22*) unbeaten.

Rana and Garth took a wicket each for GG.

(With ANI inputs)