WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB, Live Score Updates: RCB Aim For First Victory vs UPW
UPW Women vs RCB Women, WPL 2023 Live: UP Warriorz will be going up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next Women's Premier League match
WPL 2023 Live: UPW-W vs RCB-W: RCB aim for their first victory
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League, Live:UP Warriorz will be going up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next Women's Premier League match, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The Alyssa Healy-led side will be coming to this clash after losing to Mumbai Indians in their previous match. On the other hand, the Smriti Mandhana-led team faced a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last encounter. RCB are yet to register their first victory of the tournament while UP Warriorz have won two out of their four matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai:
We are already beyond the midway stage of the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 League 2023 and the race for the playoffs is heating up. With Mumbai and Delhi in sensational form and pulling away from the chasing pack, it is up to the rest of the teams to make a real push for that third spot or even knock off one of the top two from their positions. In Match Number 13, UP will go up against Bangalore at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. UP seem to be the only team other than the top two who have been able to show a bit of consistency as they have won 2 out of their 4 matches and are currently third on the points table. The two losses they have had so far have come against the top two and they have beaten the other two sides. Skipper Alyssa Healy has shown solid form in the past couple of games and Tahlia McGrath has been sensational with the bat as well. With two world-class spinners in their ranks - Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma, they do have a well-balanced side but will want more from their domestic batters, especially rising Under-19 star Shweta Sehrawat who hasn't got going at all. Talking about Bangalore, the less said the better as they have lost all 5 games that they have played so far and it has been a forgetful campaign for them. They still have an outside chance of making the playoffs but they would need a miracle. Anyway, they would be thinking about getting points on the board at the moment and with a win here, they could deal a blow to UP's chances of qualification as well. Contrary to Alyssa Healy, the Bangalore skipper, Smriti Mandhana hasn't had a good time with the bat at all. The likes of Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh and even Heather Knight have played a few decent knocks but not Mandhana. The only consistent performer for them so far has been Ellyse Perry who has had a great time with the bat and has been chipping in with the ball as well. Megan Schutt has been good as well and youngster Shreyanka Patil has shown glimpses of her talent with both bat and ball but as a team, it just hasn't worked out for Bangalore. With a big name like Dane Van Niekerk not being able to even get a game, Bangalore need something to give here if they are to register their first win of the campaign. Will they will able to do so?