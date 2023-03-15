UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League, Live:UP Warriorz will be going up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next Women's Premier League match, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The Alyssa Healy-led side will be coming to this clash after losing to Mumbai Indians in their previous match. On the other hand, the Smriti Mandhana-led team faced a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last encounter. RCB are yet to register their first victory of the tournament while UP Warriorz have won two out of their four matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai: